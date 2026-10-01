India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 14.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2.04 lakh crore in September this year.

Gross domestic GST revenue increased 10.1% to Rs 1.38 lakh crore in September from Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the year-ago month.

Revenue from imports recorded a sharper increase, with gross import revenue rising 25.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 65,525 crore from Rs 52,031 crore in September 2025.

IGST collections rise to Rs 1.20 lakh crore in September

Gross Integrated GST (IGST) collections, including revenue from domestic transactions and imports, increased to Rs 1.20 lakh crore in September from Rs 1.02 lakh crore a year earlier.

Central GST (CGST) collections stood at Rs 37,762 crore, while State GST (SGST) collections were at Rs 45,363 crore during the month. After accounting for refunds, net GST revenue rose 18.1% YoY to Rs 1.77 lakh crore in September 2026, compared with Rs 1.50 lakh crore in September 2025.

Net domestic GST revenue increased 13.5% to Rs 1.24 lakh crore, while net revenue from customs-related GST rose 30.8% to Rs 52,028 crore during the month.Total GST refunds during September stood at Rs 27,001 crore, down 3 per cent from Rs 27,848 crore a year earlier. Domestic refunds declined 13.5% to Rs 13,504 crore, while export GST refunds through ICEGATE increased 10.2% to Rs 13,497 crore.

For the April-September period of the current financial year, gross GST collections rose 11.6% to Rs 12.46 lakh crore, compared with Rs 11.17 lakh crore during the corresponding period of 2025-26.Net GST revenue during the first six months of 2026-27 stood at Rs 10.66 lakh crore, marking a 10.4% increase over Rs 9.65 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Maharashtra leads state-wise GST collections in September

Maharashtra recorded GST revenue of Rs 29,986 crore in September, up 15% YoY, followed by Karnataka at Rs 13,884 crore, up 16%, and Gujarat at Rs 12,222 crore, up 17%.

Uttar Pradesh and Telangana both recorded 18% growth, with GST revenue at Rs 8,882 crore and Rs 5,327 crore, respectively.

