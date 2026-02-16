In a structural shift for India’s power sector, non-fossil fuel capacity has overtaken fossil fuel-based capacity, even as the country recorded its highest-ever annual addition of 52,537 MW in FY26 (up to January 31).

India’s total installed power generation capacity now stands at 520,510.95 MW. Of this, 271,969.33 MW comes from non-fossil sources, compared with 248,541.62 MW from fossil fuels — marking a significant transformation in the country’s generation mix.

52 GW Surge

Capacity additions this fiscal year have already surpassed the previous record of 34,054 MW set in FY25, representing an expansion of more than 11% in the total installed base within a single year.

Renewable energy drove most of the growth, accounting for 39,657 MW of the total addition. Solar power alone contributed 34,955 MW, underscoring its central role in capacity expansion, while wind added 4,613 MW.

Large hydropower projects added a further 3,370 MW during FY26, strengthening clean baseload capacity. Conventional generation also recorded incremental growth, with 8,810 MW of thermal capacity and 700 MW of nuclear capacity commissioned during the period.

As of January 31, renewable energy sources — including small hydro — account for 263,189.33 MW, while nuclear capacity stands at 8,780 MW.

“The latest additions reflect the scale and pace of infrastructure commissioning underway across the power sector. With more than 52 GW added in just ten months, FY26 has set a new benchmark for annual capacity growth, reinforcing the ongoing shift in India’s generation mix toward non-fossil sources while maintaining additions across thermal and nuclear segments,” said a senior power ministry official.

Solar as the Backbone

Analysts say the shift reflects a confluence of factors, including sustained policy support for solar and wind deployment, strong domestic manufacturing of modules and turbines, and improving grid integration. “Solar PV is becoming the backbone of new capacity additions,” said a clean energy sector expert, noting that India’s solar capacity is now among the fastest-growing globally on an annual basis.

However, the expansion comes amid continuing debates over the future generation balance. Recent reports suggest coal will remain a key grid stabiliser over the next decade even as renewables expand, highlighting the complexity of India’s energy transition.