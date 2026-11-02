India’s manufacturing activity continued to expand in October, although the pace of growth moderated slightly from the previous month. HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined at 54.7 in October, compared with 55.1 in September. However, it remained comfortably above the 50-mark.

Strong export demand supported the sector, with new export orders rising at their fastest pace in six months. Meanwhile, easing input cost pressures provided some relief to manufacturers.

New orders and export demand support growth

New business continued to rise sharply in October, although the pace of growth eased slightly from September’s seven-month high. Manufacturers attributed the increase to favourable demand conditions, new client wins and successful marketing campaigns.

Export demand provided additional support. New export orders grew at their fastest pace in six months, with Indian manufacturers reporting higher sales across markets such as the US, UK, Canada, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nepal, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Supported by higher sales and new product launches, manufacturers also increased production at a sharp pace. However, output growth moderated from September, mainly due to slower expansion among intermediate goods producers. This segment continued to lead overall manufacturing growth.

Input cost inflation eases

Cost pressures eased across all three broad manufacturing segments tracked by the survey. While manufacturers reported higher prices for some raw materials and energy, the overall rate of input cost inflation fell to its lowest level since February.

Manufacturers continued to increase selling prices to protect their profit margins. However, the rise remained marginal and was the weakest in nearly four years.

Manufacturing sector adds jobs, inventories rise

Indian manufacturers increased employment for the second consecutive month in October as higher production requirements and workloads supported hiring. However, the pace of job creation remained modest and slowed from September. While capital goods producers reduced their workforce, other segments reported an increase in employment.

Outstanding business volumes also increased for the seventh consecutive month, although the pace of growth remained marginal.

Manufacturers continued to build inventories to meet rising demand and avoid potential supply shortages. Stocks of finished goods increased at the fastest pace ever recorded by the survey, as companies deliberately built buffers to manage strong demand.

Input inventories also rose at a faster pace, with the rate of accumulation reaching an eight-month high. Meanwhile, input purchasing increased for the 64th consecutive month, although the pace of growth was the weakest during this period.

Business confidence weakens

Despite continued growth in demand and production, manufacturers turned less optimistic about the business outlook. Business confidence declined from September and remained below its long-term average.

Nearly 18% of manufacturers expected output to increase over the next 12 months, while the remaining firms were neutral about the outlook.

According to the survey, companies that expected growth cited fresh client enquiries and rising demand for industrial automation and technology solutions.

What HSBC said

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said India’s manufacturing PMI moderated to 54.7 in October from 55.1 in September but remained firmly in expansionary territory and above its long-term average.

“Strong international demand pushed growth of new export orders to a six-month high, supporting a robust rise in output,” Bhandari said.

She added that manufacturers increased input inventories at the fastest pace in eight months as they built precautionary buffers to manage potential shortages and meet higher production requirements amid global uncertainty.

“Although some material and energy costs increased, overall input and output price pressures eased slightly from the previous month,” she said.