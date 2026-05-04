India’s LNG sourcing underwent a sharp reset in April 2026 as Qatar and the UAE — key long-term suppliers — dropped out of the import basket, while Oman, Nigeria and Angola sharply increased shipments, reflecting a major realignment triggered by disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Kpler data, Qatar supplies plunged from 1.055 million tonnes in January to 765,000 tonnes in February and just 60,000 tonnes in March before falling to zero in April, marking a 100% decline over three months. Similarly, UAE shipments dropped from 403,000 tonnes in January to 131,000 tonnes in March and to zero in April.

As traditional suppliers receded, Oman emerged as the largest LNG supplier in April at 585,000 tonnes, up from 222,000 tonnes in January — a jump of over 160%. Nigeria’s supplies rose to 482,000 tonnes in April from 280,000 tonnes in January and 328,000 tonnes in March, registering a nearly 72% increase over the period, while Angola contributed 275,000 tonnes, maintaining a steady presence.

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Diversification

The United States strengthened its position, with shipments rising from 138,000 tonnes in January to 339,000 tonnes in March and moderating to 278,000 tonnes in April, reflecting increased reliance on spot LNG amid supply constraints.

The April data also shows a clear broadening of India’s supplier base. Mauritania entered with 74,000 tonnes, while Australia supplied 58,000 tonnes. Additional cargoes came from Indonesia (72,000 tonnes), Cameroon (64,000 tonnes) and the Republic of the Congo (59,000 tonnes). Earlier, Mozambique had supplied 75,000 tonnes in both February and March, though it did not feature in April flows.

Overall LNG imports stood at 1.947 million tonnes in April, up from 1.673 million tonnes in March (a 16% rise), but still significantly lower than 2.577 million tonnes in January, reflecting lingering supply tightness.

Demand Rationing

The supply shock had a direct impact on domestic gas consumption. India’s gas demand fell to 155 mmscmd in March, down 20% month-on-month and 15% year-on-year, driven almost entirely by a 34% drop in LNG imports to 68 mmscmd. Domestic production remained stable at 88 mmscmd, providing partial support.

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To manage the shortage, the government invoked the Essential Commodities Act and issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, prioritising critical sectors. CNG and domestic PNG were allocated 100% of their six-month average demand, while fertiliser was limited to 70% and other industries to 80%. As a result, city gas demand declined only 5% to 47 mmscmd, while fertiliser consumption dropped 30% to 40 mmscmd, and refinery and petrochemical sectors saw sharper cuts of 40% and 56%, respectively.

The disruption highlights India’s structural vulnerability, with 45–50% of gas demand dependent on imports, largely concentrated in a few Gulf suppliers. The sharp decline in Qatar and UAE flows, coupled with the rise of alternative exporters, underscores a decisive shift towards diversification.

Meanwhile, Indian LNG importers — including Bharat Petroleum Corp., GAIL India Ltd., and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp have ramped up spot market purchases, securing shipments for April–June 2026 delivery as spot prices dropped roughly 40% from recent highs.