The government has prohibited the export of lithium-ion battery black mass and certain categories of battery waste and scrap, including lithium-ion battery black mass, with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The amendment is aimed at encouraging domestic processing of critical battery materials and supporting India’s electric-vehicle supply-chain ⁠ambitions.

The notification updated the export status from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’ for waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries, and electric accumulators, including spent batteries, under ITC (HS) Code 85491400.

The material prohibited under the revised policy is described as “Waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators; spent primary cells, spent primary batteries and spent electric accumulators: – Unsorted and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury.”

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(Representational Image: Canva)

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Department of Commerce, stated that the decision was taken by the Central Government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3, read with Section 5, of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992 (No. 22 of 1992), as amended, read with Paras 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023.

Earlier policy and impact on exporters

Under the previous policy, exporting the specified categories of battery waste and scrap was permitted under the ‘Free’ category. Following the latest amendment, exporters will no longer be allowed to ship this material abroad. This restriction specifically applies to the unsorted battery waste and scrap outlined in the notification. However, it does not impose a complete ban on the export of all types of batteries or battery-related materials.

The decision covers unsorted battery waste and scrap that does not contain lead, cadmium, or mercury. The order explicitly identifies this category as lithium-ion battery black mass. Additionally, the notification specifies that the provisions of Para 1.05 of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 regarding transitional arrangements will apply.

What is Black Mass?

Black mass is a powder-like material produced when spent lithium-ion batteries are dismantled, crushed, and processed. It contains several valuable critical minerals essential for modern technology. Lithium is a primary component used in manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles, smartphones, and energy storage systems. Cobalt and nickel serve as vital materials for high-performance battery chemistries, while manganese and graphite are critical elements in battery cell manufacturing and related industrial applications.

Through advanced chemical processing—primarily hydrometallurgy—recyclers can systematically recover these metals and process them back into high-purity, battery-grade raw materials.