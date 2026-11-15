India’s export markets and products are undergoing a deep structural shift, with shipments growing faster in non-traditional markets of Africa and Asia driven by newer product categories. This has resulted in a gradual decline in the share of the long-dominant West—Europe and the Americas—in the country’s export portfolio.

While Asia consolidated its status as the largest destination for Indian goods, with exports crossing $100 billion in the first half of 2026-27, Africa emerged as the fastest-growing region, registering a 44% year-on-year increase, according to Commerce Ministry data.

India’s exports to Asia rose 21% year-on-year to $103.84 billion during April-September this financial year, while shipments to Africa surged to $31.42 billion. Exports to the Americas increased 13% in H1FY27 to $66.82 billion and those to Europe grew 8% to $51.04 billion, indicating a broad-based expansion across geographical markets.

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The diversification is also reflected in the changing composition of exported products. Engineering goods, electronics and petroleum products have emerged as major export drivers across regions, while pharmaceuticals, chemicals and other manufactured products are finding markets in an increasingly diverse set of countries.

Asia offers the clearest illustration of this trend. Besides being India’s biggest export destination, the region is an important market for newer and higher-value export categories. Electronic goods exports to Asia nearly doubled to $10.54 billion, registering 91% growth, while engineering goods shipments rose 22% to $27.47 billion. Petroleum exports increased 28% to $17.05 billion.

The expansion was not confined to traditional destinations. Exports to China increased 36% to $11.39 billion, while shipments to Singapore more than doubled to $11.07 billion. Malaysia recorded 83% growth to $5.58 billion and Hong Kong saw a 37% increase to $5.12 billion.

Africa, meanwhile, is emerging as an important destination in India’s geographical diversification strategy. Exports to the continent rose 44%, led by petroleum products, which more than doubled to $11.85 billion, and engineering goods, which increased 29% to $7.48 billion. Pharmaceuticals contributed another $2.58 billion.

The growth was particularly strong in markets beyond India’s established trading partners. Exports to Tanzania surged 121% to $4.77 billion, while shipments to Kenya more than doubled to $3.63 billion. Egypt recorded 73% growth to $3.25 billion and South Africa remained the largest African destination at $5.69 billion, up 52%.

The changing product mix is accompanied by efforts to identify new export opportunities. The Commerce Ministry has identified 1,985 new product-market combinations during April-September FY27, generating exports worth $622.1 million across 229 countries and territories. These include ships and boats, railway equipment, motor vehicles and silver, pointing to opportunities beyond India’s conventional export basket.

The government has for years pursued geographical and product diversification through export promotion schemes, market access initiatives and trade agreements.

India has also sought to secure preferential market access through a series of free trade agreements, including pacts with the UAE, Australia, the UK and the European Free Trade Association, among others. More FTAs with countries in North and South America, Africa and Eurasia are moving towards finalisation. Once they are sealed India would have an FTA with all economies of consequence barring China.