The global wind market is set to reach an annual addition of 212 GW by 2030, and the Indian wind industry says it has an opportunity to scale up exports. The Indian wind turbine manufacturing sector has reached an installed manufacturing capacity of 24 GW per annum and is projected to add 10 GW annually. However, the industry has sought government support to make exports from India competitive.

India’s wind turbine manufacturing industry has sought an export-linked wind manufacturing incentive (EL-WMI), a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to increase the localisation of wind components, a dedicated Wind R&D Mission, and building Brand India Wind.

Global Playing Field

The Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) had made a representation to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to help the Indian wind industry make this transition to exports. The IWTMA report has urged the government to remove structural barriers that limit India’s export ambitions.



The report suggests a roadmap to scale up in international markets. It was presented at the wind energy industry meet organised by the MNRE, Indian Wind Power Association, and Wind Independent Power Producers Association.



According to IWTMA, the country was already exporting 4-6 GW of wind turbine components. It exported Rs 12,000 crore worth of wind turbines and components in FY26 and had the potential to be a core growth engine for the Indian wind industry.



The IWTMA states that the single most immediate barrier to India’s export competitiveness is the absence of export-linked manufacturing incentives for wind turbines, in sharp contrast to the policy regimes of Denmark, Germany, China and the United States. As a result, Indian OEMs have to contend with high factory-gate costs, limited access to long-tenor export finance and the absence of buyer-side risk mitigation. They have suggested an export incentive structured either as a per megawatt or turnover-linked incentive for five to six years. It recommends an Indian Wind Export Finance facility under EXIM Bank or IREDA offering 10-20-year tenor credit, local currency lending in emerging markets and supplier credit to Indian OEMs.

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The IWTMA has said that an export credit agency-backed payment deferral facility, providing a 100% sovereign guarantee on export receivables, would enable OEMs to offer deferred payment terms and compete in high-value international tenders.

Localisation Dilemma

The Indian wind industry has achieved 50% localisation at the system-level, with critical high-value components such as converters, generators, and special castings still heavily dependent on imports. The IWTMA has sought a manufacturing PLI scheme specially for wind components. This would call for establishing a cluster-based supplier park near major ports and collateral-free credit for Tier 2 vendors. It wants the industry to diversify the sourcing of rare-earth magnets and invest in magnet-light drivetrain technologies to reduce exposure to China-controlled supply chains.

The report calls for a Wind R&D Mission, co-funded by the government, to develop 4-6 MW turbines to expand the addressable markets. The IWTMA wants to reposition brand India in the wind sector to build credibility and trust in international markets.