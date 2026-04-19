An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 18 even as two vessels reported a firing incident and were forced to turn back, prompting New Delhi to raise concerns with Iran over the safety of merchant shipping.

The tanker, with 31 Indian seafarers onboard, is expected to arrive in Mumbai on April 22. However, VLCC Samnar Herad and bulk carrier Jag Arnav reported a firing incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours and returned to the Persian Gulf. No injuries were reported.

“The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi was called in… Foreign Secretary conveyed India’s deep concern at the shooting incident… and noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners,” the government said. He further urged Iran “to resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait.”

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The government said the situation “continues to be closely monitored… All Indian seafarers are safe.”

The developments come amid continued disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy artery, impacting maritime movement and supply chains.

LPG supply affected, enforcement stepped up

“LPG supply continues to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation,” the government said, adding that supply to domestic households has been prioritised. No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships.

On April 18, more than 53.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered. Online LPG bookings rose to about 98%, while Delivery Authentication Code-based deliveries crossed 93%.

Commercial LPG allocation has been increased to about 70% of pre-crisis levels, with more than 1.67 lakh metric tonne sold since March 14.

Gas supply boosted, PNG expansion continues

Gas allocation to fertiliser plants has been increased to about 95% of their six-month average consumption, while supply to industrial and commercial sectors has been enhanced up to 80%.

“PNGRB has directed CGD entities to expedite D-PNG connections… National PNG Drive 2.0 has been extended till 30.06.2026,” the government said. Since March, more than 4.85 lakh PNG connections have been activated, with over 5.43 lakh new registrations, and more than 39,000 consumers shifting from LPG.

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Refineries, ports remain stable

“All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories,” the government said, adding that sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Port operations remain normal with no congestion reported.

The Directorate General of Shipping has facilitated the repatriation of more than 2,538 Indian seafarers, including 51 in the last 24 hours, while its control room has handled over 6,893 calls and 14,470 emails since activation.