India and Vietnam’s decision to upgrade their ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2026 could create new investment opportunities, especially in infrastructure, trade and urban development.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $16.46 billion in 2025, with both sides aiming to take it to $25 billion by 2030. Trade grew 28% in the first quarter of 2026. Vietnam is also an important part of India’s Act East Policy, with both countries looking to strengthen infrastructure and economic connectivity.

The push comes at a time when Vietnam is entering a faster phase of urbanisation. The Asian Development Bank has forecast the country’s GDP to grow 7.2% in 2026. Vietnam is also set to be upgraded to secondary emerging market status by FTSE Russell on September 21, putting it in the same broad market classification as India.

Vietnam’s real estate sector could benefit from this growth. Mordor Intelligence estimates the country’s property market at around $34 billion and expects it to nearly double by 2031. Savills has also listed Vietnam among the markets expected to lead the recovery of the Asia-Pacific property sector.

Su Ngoc Khuong, Senior Director at Savills Vietnam, said infrastructure is likely to play a key role in the next phase of growth, rather than speculation.

For investors, the ability of developers to deliver large projects will remain important. Vinhomes, part of Vietnam’s Vingroup, currently operates 32 major urban developments across eight provinces and cities, according to company data. These projects are home to more than 650,000 residents.

Vinhomes’ market capitalisation crossed $21 billion as of June 2026, according to CompaniesMarketCap. Brand Finance valued the company’s brand at $1.8 billion in its Vietnam 100 2026 report. Alex Haigh, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Brand Finance, linked the valuation to Vinhomes’ scale and its integrated approach to urban development.

One of its major projects, Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio, covers 2,870 hectares near a UNESCO-recognised mangrove biosphere reserve. The project has an estimated investment value of around $10 billion, according to Outlook Business.

Vingroup is also attracting interest in India. State governments including Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have signed memoranda of understanding with the group to explore possible investments.

The Maharashtra proposal alone involves estimated investments of $6.5 billion across areas such as an integrated township, electric transport, renewable energy and social infrastructure.

For Indian investors who have followed the development of Dholera, Vietnam’s urbanisation offers a somewhat similar opportunity, although the two markets are not identical. Both highlight how large-scale infrastructure, urban development and economic growth can create long-term investment opportunities.

The key challenge will be whether Vietnam can deliver these large projects while balancing economic growth with infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.