India-US relations are currently at a “historic high”, US Deputy Chief of Mission Jason Meeks said on Thursday at the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit, PTI reported. Speaking at the event, Meeks noted that both countries are working toward a reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade relationship. He also called for reducing trade barriers, ensuring fair market access, and strengthening supply chain resilience.

“Our two governments are working very closely together to build a trade relationship that is fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial,” he said. Meeks highlighted that both nations have made “real progress well beyond trading goods” and are partnering across energy, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, advanced technology, and manufacturing.

Pax Silica and the India-US partnership

The American envoy stressed the need to create an environment where US suppliers and technology can freely reach Indian manufacturers and consumers, while Indian firms can compete fairly in US markets. Pointing to the potential gains of closer ties, he said, “When trade is fair and reciprocal, workers and companies on both sides win.”

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Referring to the Pax Silica initiative, Meeks noted that the US, India, and eight other nations recently signed the San Francisco Declaration to strengthen the partnership and safeguard resilient supply chains. Launched in December 2025, Pax Silica is a US-led international coalition aimed at building secure supply chains for artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and critical minerals among trusted allies.

Inviting Indian companies to the US

Meeks also expressed keen interest in attracting Indian investment in manufacturing, research and development, and distribution networks, inviting Indian companies to expand their US operations.

“Whether you are looking at manufacturing, whether you’re looking at research and development centres or distribution networks, the United States is open for business,” he said.

He encouraged Indian businesses to attend the SelectUSA Investment Summit, scheduled for May 2–5, 2027, near Washington, DC. America’s 250th anniversary and India’s pursuit of Viksit Bharat, Meeks added, present a timely opportunity for both democracies to deepen economic cooperation and advance shared prosperity.