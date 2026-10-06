India’s services sector picked up pace in September as stronger domestic demand and a rise in new orders helped business activity grow at its fastest rate in three months.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 55.2 in September from 54.1 in August.

However, services growth during the second quarter of FY27 remained weaker than in the previous quarter. The average growth for the quarter was the weakest since the three months ended March 2022.

HSBC sees stronger domestic demand

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said the services sector continued to improve as domestic demand strengthened.

“The PMI survey suggested that India’s services sector continued to improve, supported by strengthening domestic demand. At the same time, export business continued to expand, although the pace of growth slowed. Input-cost pressures on service providers eased to a 10-month low, reducing the need to raise selling prices. The outlook remained positive, with service providers reporting improved expectations for future activity for the second consecutive month,” Bhandari said.

Business confidence also improved in September, reaching a three-month high. However, it remained subdued compared with historical levels.

Just under 16% of companies surveyed expect their output to increase over the next 12 months, while the remaining firms expect activity to remain broadly unchanged.



