As many as 10 out of 19 service sub-sectors recorded double-digit growth in July, according to the Index of Services Production (ISP) data released on Tuesday.

The ISP data, published on a trial basis, showed that 17 sub-sectors recorded positive growth in July, according to a Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) release.

Except for ‘Repair services’ and ‘Air transport’, all the categories recorded positive growth in July on an annual basis, the ministry said. Air transport declined by 8.4 per cent while Repair services contracted by 5 per cent.

The MoSPI released the ISPs for July 2026 in respect of 19 sub-sectors, with a base year of 2024-25.

Top sub-sectors reporting strong growth in July, 2026 were Administrative and Support Services (20.9 per cent), Retail Trade (18.5 per cent), Real Estate (14.4 per cent), Accommodation and Food (12.6 per cent) and Banking (12.3 per cent).

“10 out of the 19 sub-sectors recorded double-digit growth in July, 2026 as compared to July, 2025. 17 out of the 19 sub-sectors recorded positive growth in July 2026,” MoSPI said.

The maiden sub-sectors trial ISP for April 2026 was released on July 14, 2026. The monthly ISPs are being published on an experimental basis, the ministry said.

The publication of the trial series would enable MoSPI to examine data quality, test its resilience and also receive feedback from stakeholders and users, it stated.

The Indices of Railways, Banking and Insurance sub-sectors are based on provisional monthly data and would undergo revision on an annual basis, it added.