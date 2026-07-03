Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to undertake his first official visit to New Zealand next week, with the recently signed India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) expected to dominate discussions. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced the visit on Friday (July 3), saying the two countries are moving their relationship to the next level through the trade pact, which he said will bring more jobs, higher exports and stronger economic growth for New Zealand.

In a post on X, Luxon said he was “delighted” to confirm Modi’s visit and underlined India’s growing importance to New Zealand’s economy. “I’m delighted to announce Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week. India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, and a country of enormous importance to New Zealand’s economic prosperity,” he said.

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) posts, "I’m delighted to announce Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week. India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, and a country of enormous… pic.twitter.com/l0Ey14gQYj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2026

He added that the FTA would open a far larger market for New Zealand goods and services. “We are taking the two countries’ relationship to the next level with our New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, signed in April, which will deliver more jobs, higher exports and stronger economic growth for New Zealand,” Luxon said. He further noted that the agreement would “unlock new opportunities” to expand exports into India’s 1.4 billion-strong market, bringing “more money into Kiwi communities, creating jobs and lifting wages.”

FTA becomes key agenda between India and New Zealand

The New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in April 2026, is expected to be the centrepiece of the visit. The pact is being positioned as a comprehensive economic framework covering market access, agricultural productivity, investment, talent mobility, sports collaboration, tourism and people-to-people ties. Both sides see it as a major step in deepening bilateral economic relations after years of discussion.

According to the announced framework, the FTA is intended to benefit manufacturers, farmers, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (MSMEs), women entrepreneurs, students and skilled professionals in both countries. For New Zealand, the agreement is being viewed as a gateway to stronger access to one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets. For India, it signals deeper engagement with a like-minded partner in the Indo-Pacific.

FTA to accelerate India–New Zealand trade, unlock USD 20 billion investment pipeline

Earlier, New Zealand Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay said bilateral trade is poised to double within a few years once the agreement is fully operational. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said the FTA is designed around high-quality goods and services that New Zealand consumers want and that are also readily available from India.

McClay also pointed to an ambitious investment target. He said the New Zealand government is committed to promoting up to USD 20 billion in investment into India over the next 15 years. To support that flow of capital, he added, the Indian government has agreed to establish a special New Zealand “single desk” to speed up investment clearances. “The Indian government has agreed to set up a special New Zealand desk or single desk to help clear those investments, and so they can take place a lot more quickly. It’s easier for New Zealanders to invest,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi’s visit comes at a time when both countries are trying to widen cooperation beyond traditional trade. The FTA is expected to anchor a broader partnership that includes investment, services, education, tourism and mobility of talent. The visit also carries symbolic weight, given that it is PM Modi’s first official trip to New Zealand and follows the announcement of the bilateral trade agreement in April.

India and New Zealand relations

India and New Zealand share a growing relationship built on trade, education, tourism, and people-to-people ties, with both countries now looking to deepen cooperation through a new free trade agreement. The partnership has gained fresh momentum as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit New Zealand for the first time officially, underscoring the importance both sides place on expanding economic engagement, improving market access, and creating new opportunities for businesses, farmers, students and skilled professionals.

FTA signals broader strategic, economic partnership

The proposed Free Trade Agreement is expected to strengthen not only trade but also the overall relationship between India and New Zealand. For New Zealand, it offers greater access to one of the world’s fastest-growing markets, while for India, it helps deepen economic engagement with a trusted Indo-Pacific partner. Both countries see the FTA as a key step toward expanding trade, investment and long-term strategic cooperation.