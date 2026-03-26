India has around 60 days of petroleum stock cover, with 74 days of total reserve capacity, ensuring nearly two months of uninterrupted fuel availability, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Thursday, asserting there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in the country.

“India’s petroleum and LPG supply situation is fully secure and under control… there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country,” the ministry said, dismissing concerns as “a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation.”

800 TMT of LPG En Route

On LPG, the government said domestic production has been ramped up by 40% to 50 TMT (thousand metric tonne) per day, meeting over 60% of the country’s requirement of around 80 TMT, sharply reducing import dependence to 30 TMT per day.

In addition, 800 TMT of LPG cargoes from the US, Russia, Australia and other countries are already secured and en route through India’s 22 import terminals, ensuring about a month of firm supply. Oil companies are currently delivering over 5 million cylinders daily, after demand briefly surged to 8.9 million cylinders due to panic booking.

Operational Overdrive

Crude oil supplies are being sourced from over 41 suppliers globally, with higher volumes from international markets compensating for disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. “Every Indian refinery is running at over 100% utilisation… crude oil supplies for next 60 days have already been tied up… there is no supply gap,” the ministry said.

The government said panic buying reported in some areas was triggered by misinformation circulating on social media, even as supplies remained uninterrupted and depots operated through the night to meet demand.

The ministry also highlighted that PNG expansion is part of a long-term transition, with domestic gas production at 92 MMSCMD against demand of 191 MMSCMD, and connections increasing from 2.5 million to over 15 million.