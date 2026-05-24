India will continue pursuing diversified, dependable and affordable energy supplies to shield its energy security from geopolitical disruptions, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday, as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continued to raise concerns over global crude oil, LNG and shipping flows.

“For our energy security, it’s important we have multiple sources, large sources, dependable sources, cheap sources,” Jaishankar said after bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New Delhi, while describing the United States as a “very significant and reliable source of energy” for India.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz — which has triggered fresh volatility in global energy and freight markets.

Jaishankar said ensuring accessible and affordable energy for India’s 1.4 billion people remained the government’s “prime objective” and noted that diversified supplies were “at the heart of energy security for India”.

The minister also stressed India’s support for “safe and unimpeded maritime commerce” and cautioned against the weaponization of market shares and resources, amid concerns over threats to commercial shipping routes in the Gulf region.

Countering Maritime Threats

Rubio described India as “one of our most important strategic partners in the world” and said both countries were strategically aligned on energy security, critical minerals and resilient supply chains.

“We share as a strategic value the fact that no international waterway, no international airspace should ever be used or nationalized by any country in the world,” Rubio said, referring to growing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that uninterrupted energy supplies were critical for powering emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, data centres and advanced manufacturing.

“The ability to generate power is the key behind all the great industries out there,” Rubio said.

The two sides also discussed nuclear energy cooperation, critical minerals, semiconductors and artificial intelligence as part of the broader India-US strategic partnership.

On the Gulf crisis, Rubio said diplomatic efforts were underway to ensure open maritime trade routes and prevent further escalation. He reiterated Washington’s position that Iran could not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons and accused Tehran of threatening international shipping lanes.

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Strategic Shift

Jaishankar separately said India would continue focusing on de-risking its energy imports through diversified sourcing strategies.

“This is an era of de-risking and probably energy more than anything else requires de-risking,” he said, adding that India would continue sourcing energy from multiple suppliers at “the most reasonable cost”.

He also said India had conveyed its position that energy markets should not be distorted or constrained, stressing that affordable energy prices were essential for global economic growth.

India currently imports crude oil, LNG and LPG from the United States alongside supplies from the Middle East, Russia and other producing regions, with policymakers increasingly emphasising supply diversification following repeated disruptions in global energy markets.