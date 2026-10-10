India is exploring a 3,000-km land-based transmission corridor to Singapore with capacity to carry 2,000 MW of clean electricity, opening a potential new route for cross-border power trade connecting South and Southeast Asia.

One option under consideration would link Imphal to Singapore through Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia, Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik said at the 20th East Asia Summit Energy Ministers’ Meeting in Manila.

“India and Singapore are exploring options for a proposed 2,000 MW cross-border power interconnection,” Naik said.

“The proposed interconnection has the potential to facilitate reliable cross-border electricity trade, support clean energy integration and strengthen regional energy security,” he added.

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The plan assumes significance as Singapore’s Energy Market Authority has targeted imports of around 6 GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035.

Naik stressed cooperation under the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026-2030, covering the ASEAN Power Grid, regional transmission, multilateral electricity trade, clean energy and energy security. India also offered to share its experience in large-scale renewable deployment, grid integration, transmission planning, energy storage and green hydrogen.

The proposed corridor also aligns with the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative. India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Singapore are at various stages of planning a mega-grid infrastructure aimed at enabling renewable-power trade from Southeast Asia towards Europe through West Asia.

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Separately, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are seeking a consultant to prepare a regional transmission master plan for strengthening cross-border electricity trade, improving grid reliability, and developing a regional power market platform.