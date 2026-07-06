The next phase of the global economic order could be shaped by countries that act as connectors across geopolitical divides, creating a unique opportunity for India to emerge as a connector economy, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Monday, highlighting that the current period of prolonged global uncertainty favours countries capable of balancing competing alliances.

In the company’s 2025-26 annual report, Mahindra said India has the ingredients to occupy that role, while Group MD and CEO Anish Shah outlined how the conglomerate plans to respond through deeper adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), sharper execution and a push for global leadership.

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Describing the current geopolitical environment as Manthan 2.0, Mahindra said disruptions once considered temporary have evolved into a long-term reset of supply chains, geopolitical alignments and technology. Referring to his earlier analogy of the global economy undergoing a “Samudra Manthan”, he said recent developments in West Asia show that the churn is far from over.

“Uncertainty is no longer the exception; it is the rule. Black swan events have become obsolete because the pond is full of black swans,” he wrote, adding that businesses must build agility and resilience rather than rely on forecasting episodic shocks.

Mahindra said the world is moving away from rigid geopolitical blocs towards multiple coalitions, creating space for countries that can work across ideological divides. India’s democracy, political stability, large domestic market, strategic location and ability to build trust across competing blocs position it as a natural connector economy, he said.

Calling for India to evolve from its traditional non-aligned stance into a multi-aligned trusted partner, Mahindra said the question is no longer whether India will rise, but how effectively it converts the current global realignment into a lasting competitive advantage.

For the group, he said, this is the time to shift from navigation to acceleration, adopting an “Attack Mode” approach that favours calculated moves during periods of uncertainty.

Echoing that theme, Shah said AI would be central to the group’s next phase of growth. Calling it one of the most defining technological shifts of the era, he said the company is embedding AI across its businesses rather than treating it as a peripheral experiment. “This is not a moment for incremental experimentation at the margins, but for meaningful integration at scale,” he said, adding that companies moving early and decisively would emerge as leaders.

Shah acknowledged that businesses continue to grapple with volatile commodity prices, higher logistics and foreign exchange costs, infrastructure constraints, uneven availability of critical inputs and labour shortages across supply chains. Even so, he said Mahindra would not slow its ambitions.