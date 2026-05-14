Indian aquaculture exports to the European Union (EU) can continue even beyond September as India has been included in the list of third countries authorised to export animal and animal products to the 27-member bloc.

The earlier Implementing Regulation issued on October 4, 2024 left out India from among countries authorised to export products of animal origin intended for human consumption to the EU from September 2026, when the earlier authorisation was expiring. The revision of the regulation was issued on May 12, 2026.

“The revised draft list follows compliance measures undertaken by India in line with the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/905, which requires exporting countries to ensure that animals and animal products exported to the EU are free from the use of antimicrobial medicinal products for growth promotion and antimicrobials reserved for human treatment,” a statement by Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

The European Union is one of the key destinations for Indian seafood exports. During 2025–26, the EU emerged as the third-largest market for Indian seafood exports, accounting for 18.94 per cent of total export value, worth $ 1.6 billion. Exports to the EU recorded significant growth over 2024–25, with export value rising by 41.45 per cent and quantity by 38.29 per cent. Farmed shrimp continued to constitute the major share of exports to the region.