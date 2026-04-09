India added a record 55.29 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity in 2025-26, taking the total installed non-fossil capacity to 283.46 GW, as the country expanded renewable energy deployment and moved to third position globally.

“Non-Fossil capacity addition in 2025-26 is 55.29 GW and this is the highest increase in any year,” New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday, adding that India has surpassed Brazil in global renewable energy rankings.

Solar power accounted for the bulk of additions at 44.61 GW, followed by 6.05 GW of wind capacity during the year.

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As of March 31, 2026, India’s total non-fossil capacity stood at 283.46 GW, including 274.68 GW of renewable energy and 8.78 GW of nuclear power. Renewable capacity comprises 150.26 GW solar, 56.09 GW wind, 11.75 GW bio energy, 5.17 GW small hydro and 51.41 GW large hydro.

India’s total power generation during 2025-26 reached 1,845.921 billion units, with non-fossil sources contributing 538.97 billion units, or 29.2% of total generation.

The country achieved 50% of its cumulative installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources in June 2025, ahead of its 2030 target under the Nationally Determined Contribution.

Joshi said renewable energy met 51.5% of the country’s electricity demand of 203 GW on a single day in July 2025, marking the highest share recorded.

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Solar Surge

Distributed renewable energy, particularly solar, contributed to the growth.

“Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) from solar has emerged as a significant component of the growth, contributing 16.3 GW (36%) out of the 44.61 GW installed during 2025–26,” Joshi said.

This included 7.6 GW under the PM-KUSUM scheme and 8.7 GW from rooftop solar installations.

India crossed 150 GW of cumulative solar capacity, reaching 150.26 GW by March-end 2026. Solar-based generation stood at 173.525 billion units, while wind generation reached 106.089 billion units.

Roadmap to 500 GW

The government is preparing to launch PM-KUSUM 2.0 to expand decentralised solar deployment in the agriculture sector. It is also working on Phase III of the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) to enhance renewable power integration and transmission capacity.

Policy measures during the year included reduction in GST on renewable energy equipment to 5% from 12% and extension of customs duty exemptions for lithium-ion cell manufacturing for battery energy storage systems.

Domestic manufacturing capacity expanded, with solar PV module capacity reaching 172 GW, while imports declined to $758 million till January 2026 from $2,152 million earlier.

Transmission expansion under the GEC programme and regulatory changes in renewable consumption obligations supported grid integration.

The government is targeting 500 GW of installed non-fossil capacity by 2030.