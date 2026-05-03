In a major push to cut import dependence and build domestic capability in power infrastructure, the Power Ministry has mandated up to 60% minimum local content (MLC) in high voltage direct current (HVDC) substations by FY35, with phased targets beginning FY28.

Phased Roadmap to FY35

Under the revised roadmap, 30% local content has been mandated by FY28, which will be progressively increased to 40% by FY30, 50% by FY32 and 60% by FY35. The move is aimed at strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem for critical grid equipment and supporting long-term energy transition goals.

The localisation plan applies to HVDC substations, particularly line commutated converter (LCC) systems, which are crucial for long-distance bulk power transmission and integration of renewable energy into the grid.

Managing a 32 GW Pipeline

India’s transmission network, already among the largest globally, spans over 425,000 circuit kilometres with transformation capacity exceeding 900,000 MVA at 220 kV and above. With renewable capacity addition accelerating, the role of HVDC systems is expected to expand significantly.

As per the National Electricity Plan (NEP), India has a 32.3 GW HVDC pipeline, of which 23.3 GW has been tendered and awarded, while 14.5 GW is under implementation. In addition, about 33 GW of HVDC bipole links are planned, indicating a strong project pipeline.

The push for localisation comes at a time when HVDC projects rely heavily on high-value equipment such as converter transformers and reactors, currently supplied by a limited pool of global players.

The ministry’s phased targets are expected to drive domestic manufacturing, reduce reliance on imports and build supply chain resilience for critical equipment.

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HVDC technology is central to grid expansion and renewable integration, with the NEP projecting addition of 11,000 circuit km of transmission lines and 1,270 GVA of transformation capacity over the next decade.

Inter-regional transmission capacity is also set to rise from 119 GW currently to 143 GW by 2027 and 168 GW by 2032, underlining the increasing importance of HVDC systems in managing large-scale power flows.