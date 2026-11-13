More oil is reaching global markets, but demand is not keeping pace. That is set to leave supplies 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) above consumption in the fourth quarter of 2026, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

The agency now expects supply to average 105 million bpd during October-December, a turnaround from its earlier forecast of a shortage. More Middle Eastern oil is reaching buyers despite continuing attacks on shipping in the region, while consumption remains under pressure.

In its November Oil Market Report, the Paris-based agency described “tentative signs of rebalancing”, saying supplies had overtaken demand for the first time since the Iran war began.

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Gulf exports pick up

The rebound has been strong enough for the IEA to raise its fourth-quarter supply estimate by 3.3 million bpd. Global output reached 105.4 million bpd in October, an increase of 2.3 million bpd from September.

Gulf exports, excluding Oman, climbed to 18.4 million bpd during the month. They remained 26% below pre-war levels, but crude shipments had recovered to 82% of their earlier volume, according to the agency.

OPEC’s figures tell a similar story. Its wider OPEC+ producer group pumped 41.23 million bpd of crude in October, about 2.04 million bpd more than in September.

Producers elsewhere are also adding barrels. The United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Guyana are expected to increase their combined output by 1.6 million bpd this year.

Demand has been slower to recover as high fuel prices weigh on consumption. The IEA expects global oil use to fall by 2.7 million bpd in 2026 to 102.3 million bpd, before rising by 2 million bpd next year.

The agency’s outlook adds to other forecasts of excess supply. JPMorgan estimated that the market recorded a surplus of 1.4 million bpd in October.

Diesel remains a pressure point

The recovery in oil flows has helped bring down crude prices. North Sea Dated crude fell from $136 a barrel in early October to around $93 when the IEA report was prepared.

Relief has been more limited for diesel. European prices remained 77% above pre-war levels, with disruptions to Russian supplies adding to shortages from the Middle East.

Emergency reserves are expected to help ease that squeeze. Another 71 million barrels from the release pledged by IEA members in March are due to become available by end-February 2027, including 15 million barrels of diesel.

Looking ahead, the IEA expects global supply to rise by 6.6 million bpd to 108.1 million bpd in 2027. Gulf producers are forecast to account for 5.3 million bpd of that increase.

That would leave supply about 3.8 million bpd above demand next year, slightly below last month’s projection of 3.94 million bpd. Attacks on shipping remain a threat to the recovery, the agency warned.