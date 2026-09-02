The United States remained India’s biggest individual supplier of both LNG and LPG in August, accounting for nearly 35% of LNG and 50% of LPG imports, but traditional Gulf suppliers are beginning to regain ground, particularly in cooking-gas shipments, according to Kpler data.

India imported 858,500 tonnes of LNG from the US in August, an 18.6% month-on-month increase from 723,800 tonnes in July. That gave the US a 34.8% share of India’s total LNG imports of 2.46 million tonnes (mt) during the month.

Combined supplies from Qatar, Oman and the UAE, meanwhile, stood at about 769,100 tonnes, or 31.2% of LNG imports. While Gulf volumes were 3.8% lower than July, they were 114% higher than the 358,700-tonne level in May, significantly narrowing the gap with US supplies.

Oman led the Gulf LNG basket in August with 524,700 tonnes, up 14.3% from July, followed by the UAE at 244,400 tonnes. Qatar supplied no LNG during the month. Nigeria, meanwhile, shipped 540,700 tonnes, making it India’s second-largest individual LNG supplier after the US.

Overall LNG imports increased 5.3% month-on-month, from 2.34 mt in July.

The battle for India’s LPG market showed a sharper comeback from the Gulf. US LPG supplies, though still dominant at 719,300 tonnes, fell 19.4% from 892,700 tonnes in July. Its share nevertheless remained just above 50% of India’s total LPG imports of 1.43 mt in August.

In contrast, combined supplies from the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman, Bahrain and Iraq jumped 44.2% month-on-month to 448,900 tonnes, lifting the Gulf’s share to 31.3% from 24.9% in July.

The UAE’s LPG shipments surged 72.4% to 175,800 tonnes, while supplies from Kuwait more than tripled to 147,600 tonnes from 44,200 tonnes. Qatar’s shipments rose to 65,400 tonnes from 19,300 tonnes. Iran supplied 16,300 tonnes and Oman 20,900 tonnes during August.

India’s overall LPG imports rose a sharper 14.5% month-on-month from 1.25 mt in July.

The rise in imports coincided with stronger domestic consumption. According to the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), India’s LPG consumption reached a six-month high of around 2.42 mt in August 2026 on a provisional basis, rising 3.2% month-on-month. Consumption, however, remained more than 14% lower year-on-year.

The August numbers underline the reshaping of India’s gas-supply basket after the US rapidly expanded its presence earlier this year. In LPG, Washington retains a sizeable lead, but the 44% monthly rebound in Gulf cargoes against a 19% decline in US shipments signals renewed competition for the Indian market.

For LNG, the US-Gulf gap has also narrowed sharply from May, with Gulf volumes now once again accounting for nearly a third of Indian imports.