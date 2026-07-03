The delayed advance of the southwest monsoon over Gujarat is beginning to reshape the state’s kharif season, leading to increasing prospects of lower acreage under two of India’s most important cash crops, groundnut and cotton.

With one month of the usually four-month season over, groundnut has been sown over 21.55% of the area and cotton over 28.68% of the area as compared to the last three years’ average of 1,915,339 hectares and 2,383,229 hectares, respectively, according to the Gujarat government’s agriculture department data.

Gujarat is the country’s top groundnut producer, and in cotton, it leads Maharashtra in overall yield. The state accounts for the country’s 40% of the groundnut output and produces anywhere between 40 and 46 lakh tonnes annually. In cotton, it contributes 20-25% of the country’s overall production. For numbers, Gujarat normally produces 100 lakh bales of lint annually.

Saurashtra’s Dry Spell

As sowing is behind normal and farmers are holding back to plant in anticipation of proper rainfall, the next fortnight could determine not just this year’s production outlook but also the trajectory of edible oil and cotton markets in the months ahead.

While those who have bore-wells or other resources for water have sown groundnut, others are waiting for proper rainfall.

Gujarat’s groundnut and cotton production are concentrated in the Saurashtra region and, to some extent, in North Gujarat. So far only about 20 talukas of the more than 100 talukas in Saurashtra have received proper rainfall.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ram Maru, a farmer from Kutiyana in Porbandar, keeps rotating between groundnut and cotton. He told FE that this year he has planned to grow soybeans, which have a minimum 90-day cycle as compared to the cycle for groundnuts, which is between 105 and 130 days.

Pivot Plan

In the nearby Ranavav taluka, Pratap Kistariya, 50, has taken a risk to sow groundnut. His field is near to a pond. This year, he is keeping his fingers crossed for good production, as unseasonal rains had damaged the crops last year. “Even if the rain comes, farmers need three to five clear days to sow groundnut, and if it is not sown by July 15, then people will have to go in for another variety of groundnut that has a cycle of fewer days. It also fetches less money,” he remarked.

As compared to groundnut, cotton production might be affected less as it is a robust crop; however, farmers are not taking chances and are ready with a plan. B – sowing tur dal, sesame, castor, or soyabean,

If the production of groundnuts and cotton is lower, then prices of these would increase in the commodity market, said Biren Vakil, commodity consultant.

Moreover, if the production of groundnuts is less, the prices of edible oil are likely to increase when the festive season approaches.

Vakil observed that if the second half of the monsoon is good, then the prices in the commodity market will cool down.