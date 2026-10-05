The GST Council may take up a proposal to allow small sellers on e-commerce platforms to use the platform’s warehouse as their place of business in states where they have no premises of their own, allowing them to reach customers nationwide on the strength of a single verified address.

At present, a seller supplying goods across states through an e-commerce platform needs a registered place of business in each state supplied. For small sellers, this can mean multiple registrations and compliance requirements. Under the proposed arrangement, a seller would need a genuine presence in only one state, where physical verification and Aadhaar authentication would be completed once. Registration in other states would then follow with the platform’s consent, without the involvement of a tax officer. The registration would cover sales through the platform, while a seller conducting business outside the platform would need normal registration for that business.

The proposal is aimed at a large base of small sellers. About 1.05 million sellers supply goods through platforms, of whom around 950,000, or 90%, pass on very little input tax credit to their buyers. The proposed facility would allow such sellers to access customers across the country without having to establish their own premises in every state. The platform would, however, take on part of the compliance responsibility. It would name a person answerable for information about these sellers, share their verified data and report on the portal whenever a seller is removed or their particulars change.

The GST Council had cleared the simplified registration mechanism for small e-commerce suppliers in principle at its 56th meeting in September 2025, with the detailed framework to follow. Tax experts said the proposed mechanism could reduce the compliance burden for small sellers, while retaining safeguards through verification and platform-level reporting. The proposal also envisages registration in other states following the platform’s consent, with no officer involvement at the registration stage.

A separate proposal seeks to bring delivery of goods ordered through a platform to a uniform GST rate of 5% without input tax credit. This would mean that the tax on the delivery remains the same irrespective of how the delivery is routed. The move seeks to bring greater uniformity to the tax treatment of platform-based deliveries, which can currently vary depending on the nature of the delivery arrangement.

Another proposal seeks to settle the question of who pays GST on services booked through an e-commerce platform. The proposal says the law currently fixes liability on the platform for certain notified services, but platforms operating under different commercial models have interpreted the provision differently. The proposal may make the liability depend on the service itself rather than on how the platform structures its contracts. This would give platforms greater clarity on their GST liability irrespective of their business model.

The issue has become particularly relevant for taxi and cab bookings, where platforms have shifted to different commercial arrangements. Platforms such as Uber, Ola, Rapido and Namma Yatri have said that under subscription and recharge models they act primarily as technology providers, with the fare going directly to the driver-partner.

Platforms would also be required to file their monthly collection statement irrespective of whether they have collected any tax. Where the statement is nil, there would be no late fee, creating a complete monthly record of platform collections.

The proposals also seek to settle the GST treatment of intellectual property. An outright sale of intellectual property would be treated as a service, aligning it with the treatment of licensing and resolving a long-standing classification issue.