The GST Council is discussing proposals to scrap the arrest powers of GST officers, decriminalise several offences and simplify GST registration, among other measures. They are deliberating on decriminalising the law by removing criminal liability for nine offences and softening the provisions for 24, and raising the threshold for initiating criminal prosecution to Rs 5 crore.

The proposals are part of the next phase of GST 2.0, with the government seeking to move towards a trust-based taxation system and reduce the compliance burden on businesses.

The 57th GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by state finance minister is still on.

ALSO READ Frequent GST rate tinkering to make way for annual changes

FM Sitharaman is expected to hold a press conference at 4:30 PM today.

GST Council may decriminalise 9 offences, soften rules for 24 others

One of the biggest proposals before the Council is to amend the GST law and scrap the arrest powers of GST officers.

The Council is considering raising the threshold for initiating criminal prosecution from the existing Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore. It may remove criminal liability for nine offences and soften provisions for another 24 offences.

Under the proposed framework, disputes involving issues such as late filing of returns, classification disputes and delays in tax payment due to cash-flow problems could be dealt with through recovery of tax, interest and a proportionate penalty rather than criminal action.

ALSO READ Effective GST rate falls to 13.1% as rate rationalisation boosts efficiency



At present, GST officers can arrest taxpayers, with prior authorisation from a Commissioner-level officer, in cases involving tax evasion, fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) or wrongful refunds above Rs 1 crore.

GST Council may address rate rationalisation issues

ASSOCHAM belives the GST Council meeting is expected to focus on addressing issues arising from the rate rationalisation exercise undertaken so far. Ease of compliance through simplified return filing, faster refunds, reduced disputes and a seamless flow of input tax credit are likely to be key priorities.

“These measures would help reduce compliance costs, improve taxpayer experience and further strengthen the ease of doing business while reinforcing taxpayer confidence in the GST framework,” ASSOCHAM noted.





