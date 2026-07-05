The Centre has ordered a “Zero Coal Leakage Plan” and tighter coordination among security, mining and tax authorities after flagging a worsening incidence of illegal coal mining and theft in Dhanbad and adjoining areas.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who reviewed the situation with Coal and mines minister G. Kishan Reddy, directed that GST authorities be brought into the enforcement framework to verify e-way bills for all coal consignments. The proposed mechanism is aimed at ensuring that consumers procure only legally mined coal and at disrupting the movement of illegally extracted fuel.

The review was attended by the Union home and coal secretaries, and senior officials from the ministry of coal, Central Industrial Security Force, Coal India and Bharat Coking Coal.

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Enhanced CISF Deployment

Shah directed the ministry of home affairs to place the coal sector on the priority list for CISF deployment, enabling immediate positioning of personnel in vulnerable areas. CISF will also form Quick Response Teams and establish multi-layered security arrangements for prompt action on information relating to illegal mining.

The home minister expressed concern over the situation in Dhanbad and said the measures taken so far needed to be intensified. He asked the coal ministry to regularly review enforcement action and ensure that powers delegated to CISF and Coal India officials under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, are used rigorously and in accordance with the approved standard operating procedure.

The authorisation allows designated officials to file cases in court, enter premises suspected of storing illegal coal, conduct search-and-seizure operations, and confiscate unlawfully extracted minerals along with the equipment and vehicles used.

Technology Integration

Officials informed the meeting that several steps had been taken since the first review in October 2025. A subsequent meeting chaired by the Union home secretary in December 2025 had led to the constitution of a Coal Sector Coordination Committee.

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Technology deployment will form another key pillar of the crackdown. Shah directed authorities to use high-resolution cameras connected to Integrated Command and Control Centres to identify illegal mining locations and those involved.

The coal ministry said the government would take all necessary steps to protect public resources, maintain law and order, and safeguard legitimate mining operations.