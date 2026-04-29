The Centre has proposed allowing higher ethanol blends in petrol, including E85 and E100, through changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, marking the next step in the country’s biofuel roadmap beyond the ongoing rollout of E20 fuel.

In a draft notification issued for public consultation, the government has sought to formally include petrol with up to 85% ethanol (E85) and near-pure ethanol (E100) as recognised automotive fuels. At present, India has moved to E20 — petrol blended with 20% ethanol — which has been introduced in phases across the country and is now the reference fuel for new petrol vehicles.

The proposal does not mandate an immediate shift to higher blends but creates a regulatory pathway for their adoption. It also rationalises fuel definitions and labelling, and includes provisions for other alternative fuels, as part of a broader push to reduce crude oil imports and increase the share of domestically produced biofuels.

For consumers, the immediate impact is limited as E20 remains the dominant fuel available at retail outlets. However, the move signals a gradual transition to a multi-fuel ecosystem where higher ethanol blends could become available alongside conventional petrol. This would require buyers to pay closer attention to vehicle compatibility, as engines designed for E20 may not be suitable for E85 or E100.

Engineering the Shift

Higher ethanol blends typically require changes in engine materials, fuel systems and calibration due to ethanol’s corrosive properties and different combustion characteristics. As a result, vehicles capable of running on E85 or E100 — commonly referred to as flex-fuel vehicles — may carry higher upfront costs compared to standard petrol models. At the same time, such vehicles offer the flexibility to run on a range of ethanol-petrol mixtures depending on availability.

For automobile manufacturers, the proposal reinforces the direction of policy and is expected to accelerate investments in flex-fuel technologies. Several companies have already begun developing engines compatible with higher ethanol blends, anticipating tighter blending targets over time. The draft norms provide regulatory clarity, enabling companies to plan product pipelines and certification processes accordingly. Industry executives welcomed the move for providing clarity. They, however, said that higher ethanol blends will only gain traction if they are priced competitively and supported by adequate infrastructure, such as compatible fueling stations.

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Scaling the Ecosystem

The shift also has implications for fuel retail infrastructure. Supplying E85 and E100 would require dedicated storage, handling and dispensing systems at fuel stations, adding to the investment requirements for oil marketing companies. The pace of rollout will therefore depend on parallel readiness across vehicle supply, fuel distribution and pricing mechanisms.

The proposed expansion beyond E20 marks a significant change in India’s ethanol strategy, moving from incremental blending targets to enabling high-ethanol fuels as standalone options. Analysts said that while timelines for commercial rollout remain uncertain, the draft signals a long-term shift that could reshape both vehicle technology and fuel consumption patterns in the country.