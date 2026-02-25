To replenish the buffer and ensure remunerative prices to farmers, the agriculture ministry has approved procurement of 2.3 million tonne (MT) of chana (gram) in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan under the price support scheme (PSS) for 2026-27 rabi marketing season.

The agriculture ministry has approved procurement of chana from Maharashtra (0.76 MT), Madhya Pradesh (0.58 MT), Rajasthan (0.55 MT) and Gujarat (0.41 MT). Last month under PSS, the ministry approved the purchase of 0.1 MT of chana.

Trade sources said that with arrivals of newly harvested chana in Maharashtra, the market prices are currently ruling 15% to 20% below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5875/quintal for the pulses variety for the current marketing season.

“The standing crop of chana is progressing well with harvesting now beginning, the government’s procurement at MSP will support farmer realisation and help maintain price stability during peak arrivals,” Harsha Rai, head of Mayur Global Corporation, a leading pulses trading firm, told FE.

Chana output declined to 11.11 MT in 2024-25 after a record harvest of 13.54 MT in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), leading to prices ruling above MSP for the last couple of years. This led to a drop in buffer stock and the government stopped providing chana under Bharat dal.

Bridging the Gap

The government allowed liberalised imports of yellow peas and bengal grams to meet shortfall in domestic output in the last few years.

Area under chana in the current rabi season has risen over 5.1% to 9.59 million hectares from a year ago. According to government estimates, chana output will be around 11.5 million tonnes in the 2025-26 crop year.

Against a buffer norm of 1 MT, the government currently holds a chana stock of around 0.2 MT. Under the stocking norm, the government needs to hold 2 MT of varieties of pulses aimed at ensuring price stability.

Chana accounts for close to 50% of the country’s pulses production. In the last two seasons.

Digital Procurement

Procurement by agencies such as Nafed and NCCF is likely to commence from March 15. Procurement of pulses is facilitated through the eSamridhi (NAFED) and aSamyukti (NCCF) portals, with over 1.18 million and 1.6 million farmers registered with the agencies, respectively.

In addition, the ministry has approved MSP purchase of 0.6 MT of masoor (lentil) in Madhya Pradesh.

The government has approved the purchase of 1.3 MT of mustard in Rajasthan and 0.13 MT in Gujarat.

The PSS is activated when market prices for pulses, oilseeds and copra fall below the MSP at the peak of harvesting season.