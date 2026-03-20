With India sourcing nearly 47% of its LNG imports from Qatar and supplies coming under strain amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government has extended the CBG-CGD Synchronisation Scheme until December 2047 and widened its scope to allow injection of compressed biogas (CBG) into the gas pipeline network. The move is aimed at strengthening domestic energy security and reducing import dependence.

In a notification, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas said the scheme — first introduced in 2021 — will now cover direct pipeline injection of CBG in line with revised guidelines issued in August 2025.

“With the approval of the competent authority… the scope of the CBG-CGD Synchronization Scheme is hereby expanded to include injection of Compressed Biogas (CBG) into the Gas Pipeline Network,” the ministry said, adding that the scheme has been extended until December 31, 2047.

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From Imports to Injection

The decision comes against the backdrop of geopolitical disruptions that have tightened global gas markets, prompting India to prioritise supplies to essential segments. The government is currently ensuring 100% gas availability for PNG (domestic) and CNG (transport), while supply to industrial and commercial consumers is being regulated at around 80%.

The expanded scheme will enable cost-effective transportation of CBG through pipelines, ensure assured offtake for producers, reduce logistics costs and promote uniform pricing, while lowering dependence on imported natural gas, said a ministry official.

PNG Pivot

The government has also intensified demand-side interventions, activating more than 125,000 PNG connections across domestic, commercial and industrial consumers to curb reliance on LPG and imported gas.

Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said the situation continues to be closely monitored amid ongoing disruptions. “Around 7,500 consumers have shifted from LPG to PNG… the situation is still worrying due to the war, but no dry out has been reported… delivery of LPG cylinders is normal,” she said.

She added that demand remains elevated, with about 5.5 million LPG refill bookings recorded in a day, while 11,300 tonne of commercial LPG has been supplied in the past week across 18 states and Union Territories.

“These are the initiatives towards having better energy security,” Sharma said, referring to the government’s decision to extend the scheme and integrate CBG into the pipeline network.

While retaining the core guidelines issued in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the latest order signals a policy shift towards integrating domestic gas alternatives into the mainstream grid as India seeks to cushion itself against global supply shocks.