India’s latest Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) number at 7.8% has triggered a debate that goes beyond the headline growth rate. Responding to some of the recent chatter on whether the new GDP base year is making the economy look stronger than it is, Neelkanth Mishra, Executive Director at the World Bank for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, reiterated that the “new series increased the credibility of estimates of real output.”

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mishra said, “I was shocked to see the ill-educated and egregiously wrong claims made by some that if the ‘original’ base of June-2025 quarter was used, growth in the June-2026 quarter would be much lower.”

As expected, with the fiscal headwinds fading and monetary headwinds (falling credit growth till 1HFY26) becoming tailwinds (credit growth accelerating), GDP growth is surprising on the upside, and should help push up consensus trend-growth estimates to 7%-plus. That is, with a… — Neelkanth Mishra (@neelkanthmishra) September 3, 2026

Why is the GDP base year being debated?

His comments came amid a wider debate over the interpretation of India’s latest GDP data and the new series. Mishra argued that the new GDP series introduced in February 2026 has improved the quality of the estimates.

He said, “As expected, with the fiscal headwinds fading and monetary headwinds (falling credit growth till 1HFY26) becoming tailwinds (credit growth accelerating), GDP growth is surprising on the upside, and should help push up consensus trend-growth estimates to 7%-plus.”

He added, “That is, with a neutral fiscal and monetary policy, the economy should still register 7.5% growth.”

Mishra’s reaction was directed at claims that using the old base would materially reduce growth in the June 2026 quarter.

According to Mishra, the revised series had already incorporated changes that were known to analysts earlier.

Axis Bank had flagged these changes earlier

Mishra in his X post wrote, “The new series introduced in Feb-2026 cleaned up the data and also significantly improved the methodology. For those who track this for a living (and I used to be one such till 45 days ago) – the downward revision in the base was known in March (see our note published on 1-Mar)”

He gave reference to an Axis Bank report that he had authored earlier in March this year that clearly outlined that “India’s GDP base revision corrects statistical distortions and offers a clearer view of underlying growth: methodological changes, particularly better deflators, have reduced volatility in real output, eliminated the GDP‑GVA wedge, and clarified consumption investment dynamics.”

As per that Axis Bank report dated March 1, 2026, “Nominal GDP is now about 4% smaller, driven by downward revisions to services. Services’ share is 2pp lower, industry share 0.6 pp higher, and agriculture 1.4pp higher. The downward revision in base is primarily due to FY23 – the old series over-estimated post-Covid recovery in the informal economy.”

The report said the new methodology, particularly improved deflators, had reduced volatility in real output and provided a clearer picture of consumption and investment. It also noted that nominal GDP was around 4% lower under the new series, largely because of downward revisions to services.

Mishra referred to this earlier work while defending the revised estimates. He said, “As our note acknowledged, the new series increased credibility of estimates of real output.”

What are high-frequency indicators showing?

Mishra’s argument is not based only on the quarterly GDP number. He pointed to recent high-frequency indicators as evidence that economic activity remains firm.

Passenger vehicle dispatches, including cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), grew 35% year-on-year in August, despite only 9% growth in exports. Two-wheeler growth was above 20%. Commercial vehicle dispatches grew more than 40%.

Mishra also pointed to stronger tax collections, improving credit growth and robust construction activity.

He said “tax collection growth has picked up meaningfully. This is as real as it gets.”

He also noted that credit growth, which had earlier been seen as weak because of poor demand, is now recovering as lending conditions improve.

Morgan Stanley revises FY27 growth targets higher

Morgan Stanley, in its August 3 report, said India’s June-quarter GDP growth came in at 7.8% year-on-year, while gross value added (GVA) growth was 8.2%.

The brokerage raised its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7.3% from 6.7%, citing resilient auto sales, credit growth, power demand and exports.

It also pointed to strong gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which rose 11.9% year-on-year during the quarter.

Morgan Stanley said the data supported its view that India is moving towards a capital expenditure cycle.

Is the economy completely out of the woods?

Mishra acknowledged that there is still some slack in the economy, particularly because real wage growth remains weak. He expects several quarters of above-trend growth may be needed before that slack disappears and inflationary pressures become more persistent.

For now, however, his argument is that the economy should not be judged through one statistical adjustment alone.

He said, “there is still slack in the economy, as seen in weak real-wage growth. It may take several quarters of above-trend growth for that slack to tighten and to bring back sticky inflation pressures.”