India’s fuel consumption trends diverged sharply in April, with petrol demand rising 6.36% year-on-year to 3,669 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) even as LPG consumption fell 16.16% to 2,198 TMT, reflecting early signs of disruption linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, according to PPAC data.

Diesel demand, the largest component of the fuel basket, remained nearly flat at 8,282 TMT, up just 0.25% from 8,261 TMT a year ago, indicating stable but cautious industrial and transport activity.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) consumption declined 1.37% to 761 TMT from 772 TMT, pointing to a marginal moderation in aviation fuel demand amid global volatility.

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The data highlights a widening divergence across fuel segments at a time when geopolitical tensions are reshaping energy markets. Petrol consumption continues to grow steadily, supported by resilient mobility demand, even as global supply disruptions weigh on other fuels.

In contrast, LPG demand has weakened sharply, falling from 2,622 TMT in April 2025 to 2,198 TMT, marking the steepest decline among key fuels.

Strait of Hormuz Effect

The contraction comes amid rising international prices and supply uncertainties linked to West Asia, a key supplier region.

Overall, the April data underscores uneven consumption patterns, with mobility fuels outperforming while household and aviation segments show signs of pressure.

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The PPAC noted that the data is provisional and includes ethanol blending in petrol and propane-butane streams in LPG.