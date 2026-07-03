Global Capacity Centres (GCCs) in India are presently witnessing a sizable boom. Figures posted by CII, NASSCOM and Deloitte via its latest report titled ‘India’s strategic GCC play for Japanese enterprises’ confirms the same.

India’s GCC sector, which had a direct gross value added contribution of around $68 billion in FY25, could grow nearly 2.6 times to $155–199 billion by FY30, the report said, citing Nasscom’s GCC ecosystem estimates.

This is important because unlike revenue, which simply reflects the total amount charged by the GCC to the company headquarters which can include software and other intermediary costs, GVA measures net economic wealth that’s been directly created by GCCs in India by subtracting intermediate costs such as vendor payments, software, cloud, real estate and other purchased services.

The wider economic impact, including indirect and induced effects, could reach $470–600 billion by FY30, according to the report, which attributes this projection to Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

The numbers underline a larger change in India’s services economy. What started as a cost-saving model has become a strategic operating model for multinational corporations.

Nasscom’s FY26 GCC landscape report places India’s GCC count at 2,117, spread across 3,728 units, with $98.4 billion in revenue and 2.36 million professionals employed in the sector.

As per the Nasscom report, 506 of Forbes Global 2000 companies now operate GCCs in India.

What are GCCs?

Global Capability Centres, or GCCs, are captive offshore or nearshore centres set up by multinational companies to serve their own global operations. They are different from traditional outsourcing because the work is done by the company’s own India-based team, not by a third-party vendor.

These hubs drive a wide range of critical corporate functions, including IT, finance, HR, procurement, supply chain logistics, data analytics, cybersecurity, and customer operations.

Increasingly, they are also taking up high-value work in product engineering, AI, cloud, embedded systems, digital manufacturing, fintech platforms and research and development.

As per data posted by Nasscom and CII, over 70 percent of Indian GCCs are anchored in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Industrials/Automotives and Technology sectors, while the rest are spread across healthcare, energy and professional services.

Levers behind the rise of GCCs in India

As per a Nasscom report, the emergence of GCCs can also be spotted from the fact that GCCs account for a 40% share of India’s office space leasing over the last decade, highlighting a robust, multi-year structural trend rather than a temporary spike in demand.

As per Industry trends cited by CII and Deloitte, Multinational Corporations (MNC) are increasingly looking to build GCCs in India as a strategic measure aimed at de-risking their supply chain from China.

Following global conflicts that took place in the past 4 years, MNCs are diversifying their operational footprints as part of their China + 1 strategy, designed to reduce the dependence of MNCs on manufacturing and engineering based GCCs in China.

Another reason for GCC growth in India is lower operational expenses in terms of real estate and wide availability of emerging technological and engineering based talent.

GCCs are increasingly utilised as the central engines that design, digitise, and de-risk these global supply networks. The Indian capacity ecosystem is scaling rapidly and is projected to exceed 5,000 GCCs by 2030.

Where is the demand coming from?

India’s GCC boom continues to be driven largely by western multinationals. North American headquartered companies account for 63% of GCCs in India, with US-based enterprises forming the largest bloc. The report pegs the number of US-origin GCCs in India at over 1,290.

This shows that India’s GCC ecosystem remains closely tied to American corporate demand for engineering, technology, finance, operations and product development talent.

Another emerging player is Japan. Among APAC (Asia-Pacific)-headquartered companies operating GCCs in India, Japan now represents the largest cohort, with over 100 companies, accounting for about 5–6 percent of India’s overall GCC ecosystem.

As per Industry trends cited by Deloitte, the Japanese approach towards GCCs is rapidly changing because of three pressures: an ageing workforce at home, the need for faster digital transformation and rising demand for software and engineering talent.

According to Nasscom, India’s GCC expansion has also been supported more in recent years by private equity (PE) backed and acquired companies. India had 504 PE-backed GCCs in March 2026 out of which 32% were set up in the past five years.

This suggests the GCC model is no longer restricted to large legacy multinationals. Investor-backed companies are also using India to scale technology, product, finance and enterprise operations faster.

While Deloitte’s latest report is framed around the opportunity for Japanese enterprises, the data points to a wider shift in India’s services economy. The GCC model is being adopted not only by Forbes Global 2000 companies, but also by mid-market firms and PE-backed businesses.

Job creation

The employment impact of GCCs also works in layers.

The first layer is direct employment. These are jobs created inside the GCC itself. They include software engineers, AI specialists, data scientists, product managers, cybersecurity experts, risk analysts, finance professionals, embedded systems engineers and advanced product engineers.

India already has an installed GCC talent base of around 2.36 million professionals, according to Nasscom-linked estimates cited in the Deloitte report. By 2030, the broader GCC roadmap expects this number to rise sharply, with direct employment reaching around 4–5 million roles.

The second layer is indirect employment. These are jobs created outside the GCC, but because of the expansion of capacity centres.

A large centre needs office space, data centres, hardware, cloud services, recruitment firms, legal support, compliance teams, transport providers, facility managers, food services and security staff. Each of these creates business for local vendors and service providers.

The third layer is induced employment. This comes from the spending power of relatively high paid and skilled GCC employees and supplier employees. As these workers spend on housing, restaurants, retail, healthcare, education, travel and personal services, more jobs are created in the local economy.

This is why the impact of a GCC is larger than the number of people sitting inside its office. One high-skilled corporate job can support several other livelihoods around it, from cab drivers and cafeteria workers to housing brokers, security staff, retail employees and restaurant workers.

That is also why CII’s broader GCC framework looks beyond direct employment. Its 2030 roadmap estimates a total employment footprint of 20–25 million jobs, including around 5 million direct roles, with the remaining jobs spread across real estate, supply chains, local services and consumption-linked sectors.