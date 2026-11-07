Ocean freight rates on key export routes from India remain stubbornly high with shipments to the Gulf becoming even more expensive than during June-July, when fighting in West Asia and attacks on shipping were at their most intense leading to a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

After the complete blockade in July, shipping gradually resumed in the region in August and now more and more ships are crossing the area. However, freight rates for a 40-feet container from Indian ports to Jebel Ali in the UAE have climbed to around $8,000 now from about $5,500 in June-July and $ 800 before the war, adding to the cost pressures faced by exporters despite a lull in actual hostilities. This includes all surcharges that the shipping companies levy.

Jebel Ali Port in Dubai is the single most important maritime transit and logistics hub for Indian exports. Located just across the Arabian Sea, it acts as both a direct consumer gateway to West Asia and a massive transshipment engine linking Indian manufacturers to global markets.

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Similarly, the ocean freight rate for the US is ruling at $ 12,000 for a 40-feet container, up from around $ 6,000 in June-July and about $3,000–$3,500 before the war in February. To Europe the rates for a similar container are $8,500 now, up from $ 3500 to $ 4000 in June-July and around $ 2000 before the war.

The escalation comes even as India’s merchandise exports have maintained a healthy growth trajectory in the first half of FY27, growing 18.5% to $ 259.89 billion. Some of the growth is driven by higher realisations from petroleum products as crude oil prices remain high. Volume growth is also visible in new sectors like electronics and market diversification into the 10-nation ASEAN bloc, Northeast Asia and Africa is showing promising results, said Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Exporters say the elevated shipping costs are eroding margins particularly in the Gulf, Europe and the US. “The worst affected were low value high volume products such as ceramics , wooden furniture, cement, coir products, non basmati rice and other cereals,” Sahai said.

While some easing has been seen on international routes in the past week following the moderation in seasonal demand, the correction has been limited and freight rates remain substantially above pre-conflict levels.

Reluctance among shipping lines to deploy vessels into the Persian Gulf, reduced availability of direct services, diversions of cargo to alternative ports and congestion at transshipment hubs have all contributed to higher costs

The US midterm election outcome is unlikely to have an immediate bearing on freight rates. Its impact would be indirect, through any subsequent changes in US trade and tariff policy, which could influence import demand and the timing of shipments, according to analysts.

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The immediate outlook remains uneven across routes. Europe could see further relief if the return to Suez becomes more widespread, while US-bound rates may moderate as seasonal demand subsides. The Gulf, however, is likely to remain the most vulnerable corridor until shipping lines restore regular services, port operations normalise and war-related surcharges and insurance costs come down.