Rising crude oil prices and the possibility of diesel price hikes are beginning to cast a long shadow over India’s trucking and logistics sector, with transporters warning that even modest increases in fuel costs could sharply squeeze margins and disrupt cash flows.

A new report by Crisil Intelligence estimates that for every ₹5 per litre increase in diesel prices, freight rates may need to rise by 2.5-2.8% merely to protect transporter margins and preserve free cash flows. The warning comes as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to absorb mounting losses by holding retail fuel prices steady despite elevated global crude prices triggered by the prolonged West Asia conflict.

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Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently said OMCs were losing nearly ₹1,000 crore a day, while cumulative under-recoveries this quarter had climbed to around ₹1.98 lakh crore. Industry estimates suggest Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation together are bleeding nearly ₹30,000 crore every month on petrol, diesel and LPG sales as crude prices remain above $100 a barrel.

Mathematics of Survival

For transporters, the fear is straightforward: diesel already accounts for 50-60% of operating expenses. Any rise in pump prices would immediately hit profitability, especially for small and mid-sized fleet operators that run on wafer-thin margins.

Double Squeeze

The challenge is compounded by weak demand conditions. Crisil said freight rate pass-throughs are likely to remain patchy because the market is struggling with excess fleet capacity, fragmented cargo demand and limited pricing power among smaller operators.

“Vehicle supply on the road is already significantly higher than cargo demand,” a transport operator said. “If diesel prices rise further, larger fleet operators may begin rationalising fleet sizes and reducing utilisation. Single-truck operators will be hit the hardest.”

Another operator said transporters were unable to pass on most of the fuel cost increases to customers because of rigid pricing formulas and subdued demand. “Fuel accounts for more than half our costs. Even in contracted arrangements, we are unable to recover nearly 80% of any increase. That leaves almost no margin cushion,” the person said.

The pressure is building at a time when freight activity itself is softening. Crisil’s Pan-India Freight Index (CRISFrex) slipped to 100.5 in April from 101.4 in March as industrial activity and cargo movement weakened after the year-end dispatch momentum seen in March. The agency said lower cargo movement from manufacturing clusters and subdued freight demand across industrial value chains had dragged freight realisations lower.

Signs of moderation are visible elsewhere too. Daily FASTag transaction volumes fell 6.2% month-on-month in March before recovering marginally by 1.7% in April, though activity levels remained below earlier peaks. Fleet utilisation levels have also softened amid uncertainty over fuel supply chains and industrial activity linked to the West Asia conflict.

At the same time, transporters continue to grapple with elevated tyre, toll, maintenance and driver wage costs. Crisil said operating expenses excluding EMIs remained high at 78-79% of overall transporter costs in April, while free cash flow before EMI stood at just 21.6%.

The broader concern is that a diesel price hike could eventually spill over into inflation-sensitive sectors through higher logistics costs.

“Transporters are currently facing a double squeeze of elevated operating costs and weak freight realisations,” an analyst tracking the logistics sector said. “Even a modest diesel price increase could trigger broader logistics cost escalation and eventually feed into inflation-sensitive sectors if freight pass-throughs remain delayed.”