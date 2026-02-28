The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity flows in October-December grew 16.9% on year to $ 12.7 billion from $ 10.8 billion in the same period of last financial year, data released on Friday by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The inflows were, however, lower than $ 13.5 billion recorded in the July-September quarter. In October-December 2025, the biggest jump was seen in the services sector with the additional inflows of $ 3.3 billion, taking the total to $ 8.4 billion in the first three quarters..

In computer hardware and software the additional equity inflows stood at $ 1.6 billion while for April-December the sector has seen investment of $ 10.7 billion.

For April-December the FDI in equity was up 18% to $ 47.8 billion. Singapore remained the top source of foreign investment with $ 5.7 billion invested in October-December. From Mauritius, which was the top source for many years, the inflows were $ 1.3 billion while from US 1.1 billion in the third quarter.

For April-December FDI from Singapore stood at $ 17.6 billion, from US $ 7.8 billion and Mauritius $ 4.8 billion.

Overall FDI in April December including reinvested earnings and other capital was $21.52 billion, up 13% from $18.98 billion in the third quarter of FY25.