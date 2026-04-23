When crude oil prices rise, the first reaction is at the petrol pump but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Every barrel drives trucks, kitchens & industries. India’s petroleum product consumption data tells a deeper truth: oil isn’t just fuel, it is the invisible engine powering the economy, writes Saurav Anand

l What does one barrel of crude oil actually produce?

A BARREL OF crude oil — about 159 litres — is not a single-product output. It is broken down into a complex mix of fuels and industrial inputs that power transport, manufacturing, infrastructure and even household consumption. From diesel that moves goods across the country to LPG in kitchens, from jet fuel in aircraft to bitumen on roads and petrochemicals in packaging — every sector is linked to that one barrel. Globally, it yields a mix— 42% petrol, 27% diesel, 10% jet fuel, and smaller shares of LPG, petro-chemicals, lubricants and bitumen.

India’s production and consumption data for FY6 reflects this diversity. With total petroleum production at around 284.9 million tonne and consumption at 243.2 million tonne, the data shows how deeply crude oil is embedded in the economy — and why any disruption sends ripples far beyond fuel prices. In FY26, diesel production (HSD) was 120.8 million tonne, making it the largest output. Petrol (MS-VI) followed at 49.8 million tonne, while naphtha at 18.4 million tonne and ATF at 16.4 million tonne were also significant contributors.

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l Why does diesel dominate the oil story in India?

IF PETROL IS visible, diesel is critical. India’s consumption data shows diesel demand at 94.7 million tonne, nearly 40% of total petroleum consumption. Petrol, despite public attention, is much lower at 42.5 million tonne. The reason lies in how the economy functions. Diesel powers trucks, buses, railways, construction equipment and farm machinery — the backbone of logistics and infrastructure.

Production patterns also reflect this reality, with refiners prioritising diesel output to match demand. In simple terms, petrol powers vehicles, but diesel powers the economy, driving supply chains, supporting agriculture, enabling construction activity, and sustaining uninterrupted movement of essential goods nationwide, especially across rural markets, industrial corridors, and rapidly expanding urban consumption centres.

l Where the rest of the crude goes

A LARGE PART of crude oil never becomes transport fuel at all. India consumes 33.2 million tonne of LPG, which is essential for household and commercial use. Naphtha (11.7 MT consumption) feeds petrochemical industries, enabling production of plastics, packaging and synthetic materials.

Industrial fuels and materials are equally significant. Petroleum coke consumption stands at 19.8 MT, while bitumen consumption at 8.8 MT supports road construction. Lubricants, fuel oil and other products sustain industrial machinery and operations.

This means that every barrel of crude is distributed across sectors — mobility, manufacturing, infrastructure and consumption — making it central to economic activity.

l What happens when supply is disrupted globally?

WHEN A KEY chokepoint like the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted, the impact goes far beyond fuel availability.

Since one barrel of crude oil produces multiple essential products, any supply disruption raises costs across sectors, ultimately impacting the entire economy. Diesel becomes costlier, increasing freight and logistics expenses. LPG prices rise, affecting households. Petrochemical inputs become expensive, raising manufacturing costs. ATF prices increase, pushing up airfares.

India’s total consumption of 243 million tonne of means these effects are widespread. What begins as a supply shock quickly turns into economy-wide inflation, impacting everything from goods prices to infrastructure costs.

l Why understanding “one barrel” is important for India’s economy

INDIA’S OIL STORY is defined by high demand and import dependence. Since the war broke out in West Asia, the Indian crude basket has risen by $47/bbl in March and $53/bbl in the first half of April. Despite a 13-15% decline in imports, India’s crude import bill has increased by $190-210 million per day. On Thursday, Brent crude topped $104 per barrel.

With consumption spread across diesel, petrol, LPG and industrial fuels, crude oil is not just an energy input — it is a core economic driver.

Even a small rise in crude prices has a cascading effect. Higher diesel prices raise transport costs, which increase prices of goods. Costlier petrochemicals impact manufacturing, while rising LPG prices affect household budgets.

At the same time, demand remains strong. March 2026 consumption grew 3.2% year-on-year, driven by petrol, diesel and ATF, reflecting underlying economic momentum.

This makes supply stability crucial. Any disruption in crude flows is not just an energy concern — it directly affects growth, inflation and economic stability.