Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava on Thursday stated that customs procedures should actively facilitate Indian exporters’ entry into global markets by providing greater speed and certainty, aligning with the country’s push to expand manufacturing and support key economic segments.

Speaking at the National Symposium on Customs Reform 2026, Shrivastava highlighted the strategic role of customs administration in India’s economic transformation. “Customs administration occupies a uniquely strategic position in this transformation. It is not merely a regulatory authority but also an institution that enables economic growth, strengthens supply chains, protects society, and enhances India’s global competitiveness,” he stated.

The Revenue Secretary underscored the need for the next phase of customs reforms to rely on greater trust in stakeholders and deeper integration of technology, given the increasing complexity and digital nature of India’s trade ecosystem.

“The biggest task before the department now is that the vision and important policy changes are actually realized and genuinely experienced by the industry at the grassroots level. This requires us to focus our attention and work on building systems and enhancing capacities—both on the human resources side as well as on the technology systems side,” the secretary said.

He pointed to recent advancements, including faceless assessment, risk management systems, strengthened non-intrusive inspections, and integrated digital platforms, which have already reduced dwell times and enhanced transparency.

The secretary’s remarks build on customs-related measures announced in the recent Union Budget, which aim for minimal intervention in processes to ensure smoother and faster movement of goods while providing greater certainty to trade participants. Reforms reflect a consistent policy direction centered on trust-based compliance and technology-driven efficiency, the secretary said.