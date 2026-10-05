India’s macroeconomic stability is helping the country compete for increasingly scarce and expensive global capital, with fiscal consolidation, price stability, a stronger banking system and steady reforms strengthening investor confidence, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, she said the cost of capital was rising as governments borrow heavily and investors demand greater compensation for inflation, fiscal uncertainty and duration risk.

Against this backdrop, maintaining macroeconomic credibility has become increasingly important for economies seeking to attract investment.

“Our macroeconomic choices have been deliberate,” Thakur said, pointing to the government’s fiscal consolidation and other indicators of economic stability.

“The Centre’s fiscal deficit has come down from a high of 9.2% of GDP just five-six years ago to a budgeted 4.3% this year, and the fiscal anchor is moving in tune with global trends towards a declining debt-to-GDP ratio,” she said.

She also highlighted India’s inflation-targeting framework, banking-sector health and foreign exchange reserve buffers.

“Inflation targeting has kept prices anchored. Bank NPAs are at multi-decadal lows. Foreign exchange reserves remain strong, and we’ve had several rating upgrades in the last 17 to 18 months,” she said.

The argument extends beyond India and reflects the fundamentals required by any economy seeking access to capital at a time when financing is becoming more expensive.

“These are not India-specific choices. Fiscal credibility, price stability and a sound banking system are the foundation for any country that hopes to borrow at a reasonable price when capital is scarce and expensive,” she said.

Her remarks come against a backdrop of rising government borrowing and higher long-term bond yields globally, including in the US and Japan.

She also pointed to geopolitical and trade fragmentation as factors that could further increase the cost of capital.

“When trade is organised around security and geostrategic concerns over comparative advantages, goods and capital move less efficiently, surpluses and deficits become sources of friction, and the price of capital further rises for everyone around the world,” she added.