Oil marketing companies on Wednesday cut commercial LPG prices by ₹183.50 per 19-kg cylinder and aviation turbine fuel by about ₹5 per litre, passing on part of the decline in international oil prices to restaurants, businesses and airlines.

Commercial LPG will now cost ₹2,930 per cylinder in Delhi, down nearly 6% from the record ₹3,113.50 in June. It is the first reduction in commercial cylinder prices this year, following successive increases triggered by supply constraints and higher energy prices during the West Asia conflict.

Impact on Hospitality Sector

The cut will lower fuel expenses for restaurants, hotels, dhabas, caterers, roadside eateries and industrial kitchens, which depend on 19-kg cylinders for daily operations. The relief comes after the sharp rise in cylinder costs had increased operating pressure on food-service businesses.

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The price of the 5-kg market-priced or free-trade LPG cylinder was also reduced by ₹13 to ₹808.50. However, the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was kept unchanged at ₹942.

ATF prices were lowered to around ₹110 per litre in Delhi, providing some cost relief to domestic airlines after the recent rise in jet-fuel rates. The reduction is the first since prices increased following the escalation in West Asia.

Jet Fuel Price Stabilisation

Last month, the government introduced an ATF price-stabilisation scheme allowing participating airlines to purchase jet fuel at a fixed ₹115 per litre for up to three years. The mechanism uses a benchmark base rate of ₹86.32 per litre, equivalent to a retail price of ₹115 after airport charges, oil company margins and taxes.

If benchmark prices rise above the base rate, the government will provide interest-free advances to oil marketing companies to cover the difference. Any amount collected when prices fall below the benchmark will be returned to the Consolidated Fund of India.

It was not immediately clear how many airlines had joined the scheme.

State-owned fuel retailers revise commercial LPG and ATF prices monthly based on international benchmarks and foreign exchange rates.