CNG prices in Delhi have been increased by ₹2 per kg, taking the new rate to ₹83.09 per kg, effective from May 26. The revision comes into force from today, impacting daily commuters and commercial vehicle operators who depend on CNG as a primary fuel source. Visuals from a fuel pump in the RK Puram area showed the updated pricing being reflected at dispensing stations across the city.

This is the fourth price hike in less than a fortnight, continuing an upward trend in fuel costs across the capital.

#WATCH | CNG prices increase by Rs 2 per kg, to Rs 83.09 per kg in Delhi, with effect from today, 26rd May. Visuals from a fuel pump in RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/5F1dEa8BCV — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

Four hikes since mid-May

This marks the fourth increase since 15 May, with prices rising in quick steps over the past 10 days. First, CNG was hiked by ₹2 per kg on 15 May. Then came a smaller rise of Re 1 per kg on a Saturday, followed by another increase on Monday, and now this latest jump. Overall, CNG has become costlier by ₹5 per kg since 15 May in Delhi.

City / Region CNG Price (per kg) Delhi Rs 83.09 Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad Rs 88.70 Mumbai Rs 84.00

Petrol and diesel also get more expensive

Fuel price pressure is not just on CNG. Petrol and diesel have also seen sharp increases in the last two weeks.

On Monday, petrol was increased by ₹2.61 per litre, while diesel went up by ₹2.71 per litre. This is the fourth hike in under two weeks. In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹102.12 per litre, up from ₹99.51, while diesel has risen to ₹95.20 per litre from ₹92.49. The total increase in petrol and diesel since 15 May is now close to ₹7.5 per litre, taking fuel prices to their highest levels since May 2022.