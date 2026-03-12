India’s coal inventories have surged to record levels with pithead coal stock at Coal India Ltd (CIL) mines rising from 106.78 million tonnes (MT) on April 1, 2025 to 121.39 MT as of March 9, 2026, reflecting robust production and supply growth across the sector, the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday.

The increase comes as coal production and supply continue to outpace consumption, resulting in a sharp build-up of inventories at mines and power plants.

According to the ministry, overall coal stock in the country has reached about 210 MT, sufficient to meet around 88 days of consumption, marking one of the highest inventory levels ever recorded.

“This year the coal production and supply continue to be higher than consumption, resulting in record high coal stocks at thermal power plants and coal mines,” the ministry said in a statement.

Production Supremacy

Besides CIL, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) currently holds around 6.07 MT of coal, while captive and commercial mines account for another 15.12 MT.

In addition, about 14 MT of coal is currently in transit, taking the total coal stock at mine locations to 156.58 MT, the ministry said.

These inventories are over and above the coal available at power plants across the country.

As of March 9, 2026, thermal power plants held around 54.05 MT of coal, adequate to meet nearly 24 days of consumption at the current burn rate, according to official data.

Strengthening the Supply Chain

The ministry said the continued production growth has helped maintain strong supply buffers across the system.

“The coal production in the country continues at the same pace, building stocks at the mine end, for maintaining adequate supply to the consumers as per their requirements, with the support of Railways,” it said.

Coal supply to industries outside the regulated power sector has also increased significantly.

According to the ministry, supply to the non-regulated sector has risen by nearly 14% compared with the previous year, reflecting higher deliveries to industries such as cement, steel and other commercial users.

The government said it remains focused on maintaining a stable supply environment to support energy security and economic activity.