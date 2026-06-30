The Centre’s fiscal deficit widened sharply year-on-year in the first two months of 2026-27, reflecting higher spending and weaker tax receipts. However, public-finance experts said the fiscal position is likely to improve over the rest of the year as crude oil prices ease and non-tax revenues remain robust.

According to Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 1.6 lakh crore during April-May, accounting for 9.6% of the Budget Estimate (BE) for FY27, compared with 0.8% of the respective target in the year-ago period.

ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar said the fiscal expansion was driven by an 18% rise in total expenditure and a 1-2% contraction in both net tax receipts and non-tax revenues during the two months.

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Gross tax revenues grew a modest 1.8% year-on-year, weighed down by a sharp 20% decline in excise duty collections following the reduction in duties on petrol and diesel. GST collections also contracted marginally due to higher IGST outflows, although central GST collections expanded a healthy 22.8%.

Corporate tax and customs duty collections posted strong growth, while income tax collections rose only 6.8%, well below the pace required to meet the full-year budget target.

On the spending side, revenue expenditure increased 20.1%, driven by higher subsidies and interest payments. Excluding these items, revenue expenditure still recorded a healthy 14.5% growth. Capital expenditure rose 13.4%, providing support to economic growth.

Nayar said the recent decline in global energy prices after the easing of tensions in West Asia has improved the fiscal outlook. ICRA now expects only a marginal overshoot of the Centre’s fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP in FY2026-27, compared with its earlier projection of a 40-basis-point slippage.

DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor at EY India, said the fiscal numbers reflected the impact of the West Asian crisis, GST reforms introduced in September 2025 and the substantial dividend transfer from the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI dividend enabled the Centre to finance higher expenditure, with nearly 74% of the year’s budgeted dividend receipts already realised in the first two months, leaving the revenue account in surplus despite the rise in spending.