The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a Rs 2,584.6-crore small hydro power scheme to add 1,500 MW capacity, making a renewed push to scale up decentralised renewable energy in remote & underserved regions.

The Small Hydro Power Development Scheme for FY26-31 is expected to unlock Rs 15,000 crore in investments, with a focus on tapping hydro potential in hilly, Northeastern and border areas, where grid connectivity remains limited.

Border District Incentives

The scheme covers projects in the 1-25 MW range and provides higher financial support for projects in the Northeast and border districts — up to Rs 3.6 crore per MW (30% of project cost), capped at Rs 30 crore per project. Other states will receive up to Rs 2.4 crore per MW (20%), capped at Rs 20 crore. Of the total outlay, Rs 2,532 crore has been earmarked for project support.

The government said the initiative will help develop projects in “remote and difficult-to-reach locations,” while ensuring 100% domestic sourcing of plant and machinery, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.

Economic Multiplier

The scheme is expected to generate 5.1 million person-days of employment during construction, along with long-term jobs in operations and maintenance. Industry termed the move timely amid global energy uncertainties. “The approval…marks a targeted push towards decentralised renewable energy in the wake of geopolitical uncertainty concerning oil and gas supply chain,” said Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & secretary general, PHDCCI.

The Cabinet has also approved Rs 30 crore to support preparation of detailed project reports for around 200 projects, creating a pipeline for future development.

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Officials said the scheme will help revive the small hydro sector, boost local investment in rural areas, and expand clean energy capacity with project lifespans of 40-60 years.