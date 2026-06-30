The cessation of the conflict in West Asia has significantly improved India’s macroeconomic outlook by easing risks to growth, inflation and the external sector, finance ministry economists said on Tuesday. They, however, cautioned that deficient monsoon rainfall and rising climate-related uncertainties remain key challenges.

In the monthly economic review for June, the ministry said the West Asia peace deal has reduced concerns over external stability after the prolonged conflict tested India’s economic resilience. “The cessation of the conflict in West Asia has brightened the growth outlook and also reduced inflation and external deficit risks,” it said.

The report noted that India’s resilient merchandise exports remain a bright spot, adding that free trade agreements coming into effect are expected to provide a further boost to outbound shipments. It also cited reforms to Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) processes and further relaxation of Quality Control Orders as examples of continued policy pragmatism.

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The Indian economy recorded robust growth of 7.7% in 2025-26. However, the Reserve Bank of India had reduced the forecast to 6.6% for FY27 from 6.9% due to the West Asia conflict.

India’s economy remained resilient in the first few months of 2026-27 after posting robust growth in the previous fiscal year, it said. High-frequency indicators such as e-way bill generation, purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs), electricity consumption and automobile sales continued to reflect underlying strength in domestic activity. However, moderation in core industries, fuel consumption, air passenger traffic, consumer confidence and labour market indicators pointed to some easing in momentum.

The ministry said inflation is likely to remain relatively contained in the coming months, supported by lower global commodity prices, a correction in crude oil prices and easing input costs. Government interventions, adequate buffer stocks of key agricultural commodities and supply-side management measures are also expected to help contain price pressures.

While the external sector remains supported by strong exports, resilient foreign direct investment inflows and comfortable foreign exchange reserves, the report said the West Asia conflict underscored the need for a national policy on buffer stocks for a range of critical raw materials and inputs.

It also flagged uneven monsoon rainfall, emerging El Nino conditions and geopolitical uncertainties as key risks, calling for greater emphasis on water conservation and agricultural pricing policies that incentivise climate-resilient crops while discouraging water-intensive cultivation.