India will release its Q2 GDP data on November 30. Days before the government release, Bank of America (BoFA) Global Research has raised its Q2 FY27 GDP growth estimate to 7.7% year-on-year (YoY), from its earlier projection of 7.2%. According to BofA industrial and services activity will offset weakness in the agriculture sector.

“The growth momentum in India appears quite resilient, however, the downside risks to activity appear largely global in nature,” BofA said.

The brokerage estimates gross value added (GVA) growth at 8.1% in Q2FY27. India’s nominal GDP growth is estimated at 13.9% YoY in Q2FY27, which would be its highest level in almost four years.

BoFA retains FY27 GDP growth forecast at 7.4%

Despite raising its Q2 FY27 growth estimate, BoFA has retained its full-year FY27 GDP growth forecast at 7.4%. However, it sees modest upside risks to its projection.

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The brokerage expects H1 FY27 GDP growth to average 7.7% YoY, slightly lower than the 8.1% growth recorded in H2FY26.

It has also maintained its FY28 GDP growth forecast at 7.5%, indicating expectations of sustained economic momentum over the next financial year.

Manufacturing, services to support GDP growth

What’s supporting India’s growth is its industrial activity. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 7.3% YoY in Q3 CY26, compared with 6.2% in Q2 CY26. Manufacturing growth stood at 8.1% during the quarter.

“At the same time, several consumer durables indicators, like auto sales, power demand and freight activity all have held up strongly, while some moderation was visible in the construction sector indicator, in line with public capex spending appearing a bit tepid,” BoFA said.

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On the demand side, bank credit growth remained elevated at around 20% YoY, while deposit growth improved to nearly 15%.

The brokerage expects agriculture sector growth to remain flat at 0% in Q3 CY26. In comparison, manufacturing is projected to grow around 12% YoY, while construction activity is expected to remain steady at around 7%.

Export growth may slow, imports expected to recover

BoFA expects India’s export growth to moderate to 5% YoY, compared with 12% in Q2 FY26.

Import growth, on the other hand, is expected to recover to 7%, against a contraction of 1.1% previously. Festive demand and a recovery in energy prices are likely to support imports.

Crude oil, El Nino hikes pose risks

While India’s growth outlook remains strong, BoFA has flagged global uncertainties as key risks to economic activity.

Geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the possibility of higher crude oil prices remain concerns. Although oil prices have eased recently, a sustained increase going into 2027 could put pressure on India’s growth outlook.

The brokerage also highlighted risks from El Nino, which could affect rural economic activity. Early signs of weakness are visible in tractor sales, raising concerns about rural demand.

BoFA sees 75 bps rate hikes over next 6-9 months

Monetary policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is another potential headwind. BoFA expects the RBI to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points over the next six to nine months. The RBI is scheduled to meet from December 2 to December 4, 2026.

Higher interest rates could increase borrowing costs, make credit more expensive and weigh on consumer demand, potentially slowing economic activity.