India’s retail inflation rose to an eigth-month high of 4.82% in August 2026 from 4.45% in July, as food inflation picked up and price pressures increased across rural and urban areas, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading was the highest so far this year, extending a steady rise from 2.74 % in January, according to the ministry’s series with 2024 as the base year.

Food inflation accelerated to 5.95% in August from 5.52% in July. Rural food inflation increased to 6.13% from 5.79%, while the urban rate climbed to 5.64% from 5.05%.

Among individual food items, onion inflation jumped to 48.27% from 22.54 % in July, while garlic inflation rose to 43.60% from 35.36%. Ginger prices were 73.82% higher than a year earlier, although the pace eased from July.

However, some vegetables remained cheaper than a year ago. Tomato prices fell 31.09% year-on-year, while potato prices declined 13.14%.

Overall rural inflation rose to 5.23% from 4.84%, while urban inflation increased to 4.31% from 3.96%.

Beyond food, silver jewellery prices were up 107.11% year-on-year. Inflation in restaurants and accommodation services stood at 8.38%, while transport inflation was 4.60%.

Among states, Telangana recorded inflation of 6.27%, followed by Tamil Nadu at 5.92%. Mizoram’s rate was 2.35%.

The all-India CPI increased to 108.74 in August from 107.95 in July. August figures are provisional, while July readings are final, MoSPI said.