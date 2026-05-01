Fuel prices for select industrial segments saw sharp increases on May 1, with 5-kg market-priced LPG cylinders (FTL) surging 48% to ₹810.50 from ₹549, signalling rising cost pressures amid global energy volatility.

The sharp jump brings the 5-kg cylinder price close to the ₹913 rate of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder.

Impact on Industrial Costs

Bulk diesel prices were also raised significantly, rising from about ₹137 per litre to over ₹149 per litre, impacting sectors such as telecom, manufacturing and infrastructure. These rates remain sharply higher than the ₹87.62 per litre retail diesel price, which has been left unchanged.

In aviation, ATF prices for international airlines were increased by 5.33% (USD 76.55 per kilolitre) to USD 1,511.86 per kl, a month after rates had more than doubled. However, ATF for domestic airlines was kept unchanged at ₹1,04,927.18 per kl, with oil companies absorbing global price increases.

Alongside, commercial LPG prices were hiked by ₹993 to a record ₹3,071.50 per 19-kg cylinder, further adding to cost pressures for hotels, restaurants and small businesses.

Strategic Shielding

State-run Indian Oil Corporation said retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders have not been revised, shielding consumers.

“Price revisions have been limited to select industrial segments… subject to routine monthly adjustments based on prevailing international prices,” the company said, adding that over 80% of fuel consumption remains unaffected.