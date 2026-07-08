Over 42% surplus rainfall in July has reduced the overall monsoon rainfall-deficit to 15.2% from 40% at June-end, with a reduction in the number of districts witnessing a shortfall in rains to 178 from 262, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

Due to the ‘active’ phase of monsoon since last week over the rain-fed core zone of central India, the region received 4%-surplus rainfall, a sharp improvement from 50% deficiency reported at June-end.

“Several parts of the country have received good rainfall in recent days, resulting in the reduction in the number of rainfall-deficient districts and rainfall would gain further momentum during July, leading to an acceleration in kharif sowing,” Chouhan said.

This is expected to give a boost to sowing paddy, pulses, oilseeds and cotton. Sowing till last week had been lagging with overall sown area being 35.08 million hectare (Mha), down 21% year-on-year. Central India accounts for a third of the area under main kharif crops namely paddy, pulses and oilseeds.

Persistent Eastern Shortages

Despite the revival of monsoon rains this month, a rainfall deficit of 39% in east and northeast India, however, continues to be a matter of concern as it may impact sowing in Bihar (-53%), Uttar Pradesh (-40%) and Jharkhand (-40%), which have received inadequate rainfall.

In terms of regional distribution, northwest (-15%), east/north-east (-39%) and south peninsular (-14%) have received deficient rainfall so far this monsoon season.

Singh said that delay in monsoon progress this season has impacted soybean and cotton crops, and has urged farmers to shift to less water intensive crops such as maize, bajra and moong.

The ministry has identified 111 districts as most vulnerable because they have less than 25% irrigation.

Out of these 20 districts are in Maharashtra, while the rest are across 12 states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Contingency Frameworks Activated

The ministry has prepared district contingency plans have already been prepared for the affected districts, focusing on alternative crops, short-duration varieties, crop diversification, and better use of available water resources such as ponds, reservoirs, check dams, farm ponds, and other water conservation structures

To protect against crop losses due to prospects of a shortfall in monsoon rains, the agriculture ministry has initiated measures to boost enrollment of farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of north Arabian sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, and hence entire country during next 2-3 days,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its forecast on Wednesday. Its forecast last week, IMD had stated that monsoon rains are likely to be below-par in July, the wettest period in the four-month season through September.

The monsoon season accounts for over 70% of the country’s annual precipitation. IMD forecast ‘below-normal’ rainfall of less than 94% of the benchmark- LPA for July, citing El Nino conditions evolving over the Pacific Ocean.

In view of the situation arising from El Nino and its impact on various sectors, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with all major line ministries, including agriculture, power, rural development, economic affairs and consumer affairs.

Ministries were asked to closely watch the emerging situation and develop micro- or local-level strategies to ensure that agriculture and economic activities are not impacted by the below-par monsoon in some areas, according to an official statement.