The US labour market added 165,000 jobs in October, more than three times the average monthly gain over the previous year. The unemployment rate also edged down to 4.1%. However, beneath the stronger headline figures, another number points to pressure on American workers – 4.8 million people had part-time jobs despite wanting full-time employment.

The number of Americans working part-time for economic reasons increased by 339,000 in October, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). These workers either had their hours reduced by employers or could not find full-time jobs.

Employers added jobs at a faster pace, and average hourly earnings reached $38. But millions of workers still could not secure the working hours they wanted.

The October employment report, released by the BLS, showed that nonfarm payroll employment increased by 165,000, compared with an average monthly gain of 48,000 over the previous 12 months.

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The unemployment rate stood at 4.1%, while the number of unemployed people remained largely unchanged at 7.1 million.

Why does 4.8 million figure reveal?

The number of Americans working part-time for economic reasons rose from 4.5 million in September to 4.8 million in October. These workers are counted as employed in the official unemployment rate, even though they want and are available for full-time work.

The BLS classifies people as working part-time for economic reasons when they have had their hours reduced because of weak business conditions or can find only part-time jobs despite wanting full-time employment.

The BLS said these individuals “would have preferred full-time employment but were working part time because their hours had been reduced or they were unable to find full-time jobs.”

This means the official unemployment rate does not capture the full extent of labour market weakness. Someone working 20 hours a week because their employer cut their schedule is still classified as employed.

A broader measure, known as the U-6 unemployment rate, includes unemployed people, those marginally attached to the labour force and people working part-time for economic reasons. It rose to 7.9% in October from 7.6% in September.

The report also showed that 6 million people outside the labour force wanted a job in October. They were not counted as unemployed because they had not actively looked for work in the previous four weeks or were unavailable to take a job.

Of these, 1.6 million were marginally attached to the labour force. They wanted and were available for work and had looked for a job at some point during the previous 12 months, but not in the four weeks before the survey. The number of discouraged workers, who believed no jobs were available for them, stood at 448,000.

Long-term unemployment remained another concern. The BLS counted 2 million people who had been unemployed for at least 27 weeks. They accounted for 27.6% of all unemployed people in October.

Where did US economy add jobs?

Hiring in October was concentrated in a few sectors, particularly professional and business services, healthcare, transportation and warehousing, and manufacturing.

The main employment gains were:

Sector Jobs added in October Professional and business services 70,000 Healthcare 42,000 Transportation and warehousing 25,000 Manufacturing 19,000

Professional and business services recorded the largest increase, adding 70,000 jobs compared with an average monthly gain of 15,000 over the previous 12 months. Professional, scientific and technical services contributed 33,000 jobs, while administrative and support services added 28,000.

Healthcare employment increased by 42,000, including 16,000 jobs in hospitals and 11,000 in home healthcare services.

Transportation and warehousing added 25,000 jobs, with couriers and messengers accounting for 17,000. Manufacturing employment rose by 19,000, including gains in computer and electronic product manufacturing, machinery and primary metals.

However, employment showed little change in construction, retail trade, information, financial activities, leisure and hospitality, and government. This indicates that October’s hiring gains were not evenly spread across the economy.

US wages reach $38 an hour: What does the report show?

Average hourly earnings for employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased by 14 cents, or 0.4%, to $38 in October, according to the BLS. Over the past 12 months, wages rose by 3.1%.

For production and nonsupervisory employees, average hourly earnings increased by 12 cents to $32.75. The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls remained unchanged at 34.4 hours.

The $38 figure is an average, not the wage received by every American worker. Actual earnings vary by occupation, industry, experience, location and working hours. It also does not represent take-home pay after taxes and other deductions.

The BLS also revised its earlier payroll estimates upwards. It raised August’s job gain from 133,000 to 186,000 and September’s from 29,000 to 60,000. Together, the revisions added 84,000 jobs to the previously reported figures.

With these revisions, average monthly payroll growth over August, September and October stood at 137,000, suggesting that hiring picked up after a weaker period.

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Reuters, in its November 6 report, said the stronger job growth and lower unemployment rate suggested that the labour market could be recovering after its mid-summer slowdown. It also reported that the figures could keep the Federal Reserve on track for an interest-rate increase in December.

However, the increase in part-time employment for economic reasons complicates the picture. Stronger payroll growth does not necessarily mean workers have access to stable, full-time employment.

The report also carries a data limitation. The BLS did not collect household survey data for October 2025 because of the federal government shutdown. As a result, some year-on-year comparisons based on the household survey are unavailable.

The next employment report, covering November 2026, is scheduled for December 4. It will provide another indication of whether hiring gains continue and whether the number of workers seeking full-time employment but working part-time begins to fall.