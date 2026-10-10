More than half of India’s monitored thermal power stations were operating with five days or less of coal stock as of October 7, even as a sharp improvement in supplies and railway movement slowed inventory depletion, easing immediate pressure on power generation.

Of the 191 power stations, as many as 107 had coal sufficient for only 0-5 days, including 97 non-pithead and 10 pithead plants. Another 69 stations were carrying 6-15 days of stock, while only 15 plants had inventories covering more than 15 days, according to data issued by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The Coal Ministry, however, said the supply situation has started stabilising after a difficult September. Daily coal supplies to the power sector have risen around 36% from the September low, while average supplies in October are about 9% higher than September.

More importantly, the pace at which power plants are drawing down existing stocks has slowed sharply. Daily depletion has fallen by more than half to 0.116 million tonnes (MT) per day in October from 0.243 MT per day in September.

“The position is therefore stabilising, although stock rebuilding is yet to commence,” the ministry said.

The ministry also sought to distinguish low inventories from an immediate threat to generation, saying the “critical stock” classification functions as an early-warning mechanism.

“The ‘critical stock’ tag is a norm-based trigger… and is designed to flag plants early, well before actual fuel shortage or generation loss occurs,” it said, adding that inclusion in the category does not mean a station has run out of coal or is at imminent risk of shutting down.

Rail movement, a key constraint in moving coal from mines to generating stations, has also picked up. Rail loading is averaging more than 465 rakes a day in October, against a September average of 426 rakes per day.

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Daily loading increased from 447 rakes on October 1 to 464 on October 2 and 460 on October 3, before rising to 477 on October 4, 470 on October 5 and 472 on October 6. The ministry said the 470-rake daily target was achieved for three consecutive days, while supplies through road and other modes have also improved.

The rise in plants carrying critically low stocks is being closely monitored, with requirement-based redistribution of coal to vulnerable stations to protect generation.

With the monsoon receding and peak electricity demand expected to moderate by mid-October based on historical trends, the ministry expects sustained loading of 465-475 rakes per day to stabilise inventories further and eventually begin stock rebuilding.

The immediate challenge is to restore buffers ahead of the festive and winter demand periods and the subsequent summer, even as the Coal, Railways and Power ministries coordinate supplies and logistics to ensure coal availability does not constrain electricity generation.